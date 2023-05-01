Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 reveals new buff look for Toji Fushiguro in latest art

Toji Fushiguro, a character in the widely popular anime and manga series Jujutsu Kaisen, became an icon among fans even before his on-screen debut, earning him a massive fanbase. He is an iconic character with impressive character design and a prominent role in the manga.

However, the character's popularity skyrocketed even more after the release of his animated version. His unique and masculine personality, brought to life by Studio Mappa, made him an instant favorite among both manga and anime fans.

To fuel the hype, the latest artwork depicting Toji Fushiguro's imposing buff physique has taken the internet by storm. Fans can't seem to get enough of the new artwork of the character, and the buzz surrounding him doesn't seem to be dying down anytime soon.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2: Toji Fushiguro steals the limelight with brand-new art even before the new season releases

Toji Fushiguro has become a celebrated figure within the franchise and has gained a devoted following among fans, thanks to the passionate online community. His character in Jujutsu Kaisen has developed a sizable fan base, even without being among the main protagonists.

With a character that big, creators were pressured to stand up to all those expectations that fans had already set, particularly given that there is a lot of exceptional fan art featuring Toji that surfaces on the internet every now and then. Mappa had to bring in their best to satisfy the entire fanbase, which they successfully did.

Take a look at some of the reactions to the latest artwork:

Dorky•Frankie @FordAltforyaboi @king_jin_woo Has a whole different vibe than in the manga @king_jin_woo Has a whole different vibe than in the manga

edierios🧁 ~ Surprise in my shop 🌸 @Edierios228800 See my bio bro @king_jin_woo OMG! The Toji Fushiguro art is FIRE! Can't wait for season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen to see more of him in actionSee my bio bro @king_jin_woo OMG! The Toji Fushiguro art is FIRE! Can't wait for season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen to see more of him in action 🔥 See my bio bro

When the initial visuals of the character were unveiled, fans were overjoyed, and their excitement only grew when the trailer debuted, highlighting Toji's character. In a remarkable feat, he even outshined the most beloved character in the series, Gojo.

Toji's hype has been rekindled by the recent release of new artwork, causing excitement throughout the internet. In the art, he was shown in his usual iconic attire, puffy gray pants and a black skin-tight t-shirt or compression, standing in two different poses.

Toji Fushiguro's character is an embodiment of the darkness and complexity of the anime series. Fans are dying to witness his backstory, character traits, and development in the new season of Jujutsu Kaisen. He has already gained the tag of being one of the most popular characters in the series, and given his fan following, it's not surprising that he will be stealing the show.

Toji's immense popularity even before his on-screen debut is a testament to his exceptional character design, gripping story, and overall beauty created by the mangaka Gege Akutami.

He is a dark masculine character with beautifully rough features that have captured the hearts of fans worldwide. Certainly, Toji Fushiguro will be the primary draw for fans when Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 premieres in July 2023.

Poll : 0 votes