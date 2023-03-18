Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 to be greater than ever, pledges MAPPA CEO

Jujutsu Kaisen's first season has created immense hype around the globe. The characters, plot, music, and animation have played a major role in gaining a worldwide fanbase since its debut in 2020. Compared to other anime of the same generation, it has attracted a larger audience, making the series more successful for MAPPA Studios.

As fans await the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen, it has been confirmed that the sequel will be released by July 2023, making it a part of the spring anime season. As the date approaches, enthusiasm has been growing among fans, but it reached its peak when the CEO of MAPPA Studios promised the new season would be nothing like the last one, rather it would be even better.

MAPPA Studio's CEO has announced Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will be greater than ever

Jujutsu Kaisen's first season has set a benchmark in the anime industry that is unreachable for most animes, and everything the series is comprised of has received a good amount of appreciation around the globe. The CEO of MAPPA Studios, Manabu Ohtsuka, has pledged to break the benchmark and create something that is going to be better in every possible way than last season.

It has left a great impact on Jujutsu Kaisen fans around the globe who are waiting for the next season to arrive. This announcement is attracting the attention of other anime fans, who are curious about the improvements in the second season. As mentioned earlier, the new season will be coming out in July 2023, and hopefully, people are going to see what has been pledged.

What to expect from the second season

Disclaimer: Contins spoilers from the second season !

The first season of Jujutsu Kaisen left the audience hanging with the "Death Painting Arc", which ranged from chapters 55 to 64 in the manga. So it is confirmed that the second season will cover chapters starting with "Gojo’s Past Arc", ranging from chapters 65–79.

The season will start with a flashback of Gojo's past life, where he will be on a mission with Goto and both of them will be seen escorting a Star Plasma Vessel to Tengen. After that, the season will jump into the next arc, "Shibuya Incident," which will range from chapters 80 to 136. Lastly, the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen is expected to have a total of 24 to 26 episodes and will be divided into two parts.

About the anime

For those who are completely new to Jujutsu Kaisen, here is a brief summary of the entire series. Yuji Itadori is a high school student who joins his school's Occult Club and discovers that the members are sorcerers. One day, he eats a cursed talisman, the finger of Sukuna, a powerful demon, to protect his friends.

This results in Yuji becoming Sukuna's host, but he also discovers that he has inherited magic and can control it without Sukuna's interference. Yuji enrolls in the Tokyo Metropolitan Magic Technical College to consume all of Sukuna's fingers, which will enable a full exorcism to take place, freeing him from Sukuna's possession.

