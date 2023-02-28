How many volumes of Jujutsu Kaisen have been released so far? Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen's manga has been in talks since the publication of the first volume back in 2018. People have certainly appreciated the illustration and centeredness of the manga volumes.

Jujutsu Kaisen has made a name for itself in the manga and anime industry for all the great things it has to offer. The fanbase has experienced a rise with the launch of new volumes and episodes.

A total of 21 volumes have been published till now, and all of them have acquired a lot of attention from the audience as expected.

Jujutsu Kaisen: All of the volumes published as of now

Jujutsu Kaisen @JujutsuKaisen New Jujutsu Kaisen Illustration with the characters in the theme of the anime’s second ending New Jujutsu Kaisen Illustration with the characters in the theme of the anime’s second ending https://t.co/NIedK1rPrA

Jujutsu Kaisen manga volumes are collected and published by Shueisha. At the same time, they publish the volumes in English after having them translated. Gege Akutami, the much-acclaimed artist, is the artist behind the masterpiece.

The first-ever volume of the manga was published on March 5, 2018, in the Weekly Shonen Jump of Shueisha. It was titled Jujutsu Kaisen 0 back then and marked the start of a series that became quite popular later.

There are 21 total volumes of the manga published till now, each constituting five chapters of the series, with 185 chapters in total. It seems like Jujutsu Kaisen has made it easy for fans by publishing them every four months.

The last volume was published on December 2, 2022, so the expected release date of the original 22nd volume will be between March 2, 2023, to March 4, 2023.

Where to read the manga

Jujutsu Kaisen @JujutsuKaisen New promotional visual for the Jujutsu Kaisen cafe with the characters dressed in their clothes from the anime ED. New promotional visual for the Jujutsu Kaisen cafe with the characters dressed in their clothes from the anime ED. https://t.co/TOs0NKdbkh

As the original manga volumes get published in Shueisha, one can read the manga on the Manga Plus App. The original volume is uploaded in Japanese, so it will only be for people familiar with the language.

Fans will have to wait for the English version as the process of translation is often time taking. One can read till volume 18 of the manga in English as it is the last one published.

About Jujutsu Kaisen

JUJUTSU KAISEN EN @Jujutsu_Kaisen_ Thanks to all the fans around the world and please look forward to the second season of JUJUTSU KAISEN in July! Happy New Year!Thanks to all the fans around the world and please look forward to the second season of JUJUTSU KAISEN in July! Happy New Year! 🐰 Thanks to all the fans around the world and please look forward to the second season of JUJUTSU KAISEN in July! https://t.co/0XQSZmFRoh

Yuji Itadori's specialty is considered to be a star track and field athlete. However, he is happy to be involved with the Occult Research Club and has no interest in sprinting. Even though he joined the group for fun, things take a serious turn when a real spirit arrives at the school.

Yuji promised his grandfather, who was dying, that he would accomplish good things. The sole reason behind such motivation was not to die alone like his grandfather.

Jujutsu Kaisen @JujutsuKaisen New information regarding Jujutsu Kaisen anime season 2 will be revealed in a special TV program set to be broadcasted on September 18th at 17:00 JST New information regarding Jujutsu Kaisen anime season 2 will be revealed in a special TV program set to be broadcasted on September 18th at 17:00 JST❗️ https://t.co/VSOGtz1Fwo

When Yuji meets Megumi Fushiguro, his life takes a sharp turn. Megumi is a jujutsu sorcerer who is attempting to recover a cursed object. Things go wrong when Yuji's companions open the cursed object, and subsequently, ghosts begin to haunt the school.

One of the spirits almost defeats Fushiguro and Yuji before the latter drinks the cursed object and acquires strength. Yuji is thus cursed by the item and drawn into Fushiguro's captivating universe of jujutsu sorcerers and evil spirits.

