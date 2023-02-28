Why does Boruto: Naruto Next Generations animation often get mocked by fans? Explained

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been running ever since the original Naruto series waved its final goodbye. Boruto is known to be the sequel to the Naruto series and manga artist Masashi Kishimoto has officially stated that it is indeed a Naruto spin-off.

Naruto has made a name for itself in global anime fandom, becoming one of the most talked about animes of this generation. And while fans witnessed some awesome developments in the original series, they haven't quite been satisfied with what came in the sequel.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has quite a few noticeable flaws that have been evident ever since the series began screening. Fans have neither taken a liking to the concept of the characters nor the plot development that has been going on.

But the major flaw of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations continues to be its animation. Several fans of Naruto have stopped watching the series since the end of the original anime, as they didn't like the animation of Boruto.

The animation for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has earned a lot of criticism on social media

Baki @Ddd62990514 @hon_da How about this? many old Naruto fans bullied Boruto Animation @hon_da How about this? many old Naruto fans bullied Boruto Animation https://t.co/UQkZbXD8JV

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is lacking in terms of plot, characters, fights, music, animation, and almost everything that made Naruto such a great anime. All of these complaints have been around ever since the premiere of Boruto. Most of the fans of Naruto are accustomed to watching the titular hero just like they used to watch him before the arrival of Boruto.

However, owing to the animation quality degrading drastically, the series has fared poorly among fans. Many have also been seen mocking it quite often on social media platforms like Twitter and Reddit. When they started watching Boruto, the animation made it seem like the anime is not for them anymore.

The viewership of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is thus far below than that of Naruto, which shows that people opted out of watching the anime.

Naruto's face from Boruto episode 287 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

There are some noticeable differences in the original Naruto series and its sequel. Several changes have been made with time, and even the face of the main protagonist, Naruto, has been seen to be quite different in episode 287 of Boruto.

Fans have been mocking the same on Twitter as a way of expressing their disappointment.

🐰Bunnyhamja🐰 @Bunnyhamja !???? What happened to animation boruto... @sigmarshanks Why Naruto face look like goblin!???? What happened to animation boruto... @sigmarshanks Why Naruto face look like goblin 😭😭!???? What happened to animation boruto... https://t.co/i5ZV4X1qwT

Elfruto @Zyron909 @2sideAnime Go and get Naruto and fix up his clash of clans goblin ah ah face up @2sideAnime Go and get Naruto and fix up his clash of clans goblin ah ah face up https://t.co/Db9ci5UZYg

Lyonz @AldyIbrahim14 who made it is he a madman why does his face look like a goblin I am very disappointed with this Naruto scene who made it is he a madman why does his face look like a goblin I am very disappointed with this Naruto scene😠 https://t.co/Kbkc3jJQ5a

While Studio Pierrot is trying their level best to upscale the animation in the new episodes, they fail quite often, which is why the good parts are overlooked. The studio did make some improvements in the Code Arc.

Everyone appreciated Eida's character design, but needless to say, fans were extremely disappointed with Naruto's new look.

The trajectory from Naruto to Boruto

Naruto has been going on since its manga debut in 1999 and the anime debut in 2002. People from all around the world have become quite familiar with the generation of Naruto over time.

After the end of the manga series, Masashi Kishimoto came up with a sequel, titled Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. The manga was released back in 2016, and the following year saw the premiere of the anime adaptation of the same. Fans were expecting something more out of the anime series as it was the sequel to such a popular anime, but they were disappointed for obvious reasons.

Poll : 0 votes