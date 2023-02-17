10 things to expect from Boruto chapter 78

The wait is over as the manga chapter 78 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is right around the corner. It is expected to be released on February 20, 2023, and fans will get to read the manga once it is released on the Manga Plus and Shonen Jump Apps.

Although there has been no preview or even an episode title disclosed, the fandom has been flooded with questions and speculation since the news came out.

This might be the perfect time to state the expectations from the chapter and what impact will it be having on the fans. Chapter 77 has given us many useful insights on what to expect in the next chapter, and the rest is speculation based on the development of the series so far.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative in nature and reflects the author's views.

From Konoha being in danger to a war taking place, 10 things fans can expect from Boruto: chapter 78

1) Konoha will be in grave danger

No one has to mention the danger lurking around the head of the Hidden Leaf Village. Boruto, Sarada, Kawaki, and others were seen being really tense about the situation they are in.

Konoha seems to be in a threatening moment as the one they consider their savior, Naruto is nowhere to be found. This has put an immense amount of pressure on Boruto's mental health as he is the only one present to stand for the people.

Sasuke and Sakura have not been seen in Konoha for a long time and it seems like they need to be there soon before it is too late.

2) Code might find the best moment to attack

Code (image via Studio Pierrot)

Code has been identified as one of the major threats to Konoha. Boruto and Kawaki have been discussing it with Mitsuki and Sarada. Code has been looking for the best possible moment to launch his attack, which could be anytime he wants. The fact that no one would have any profound preparation prior to the attack could result in a devastating ending.

Code was restraining himself from launching his attack only because Deamon and Eida were there in Konoha, or else he would have initiated an attack with his Ten-Tailed clones.

3) Eida will play a major role

Eida (image via Studio Pierrot)

Eida is considered to be one of the strongest characters in Boruto, and might have a lot of exposure in the chapter. Being a Cyborg, she holds an immense amount of power, although her most powerful weapon is considered to be her allure.

With everyone aware that Eida is infatuated with Kawaki, there is a possibility that she might take the side of the person who she likes. This might create conflicts between Eida and Code which might not be so good for the Otsutsukis.

4) Daemon will follow Eida

In the anime, Eida and Daemon will be on Konoha's side. This means that they might stand against Code to protect the Hidden Leaf Village. As everyone has always noticed, Daemon listens to Eida most of the time and does whatever his sister asks him to do.

Even if Eida turns against Konoha to take Code's side, Daemon will also follow her path. This would result in a nightmarish situation if the three strongest characters get together to stand against Konoha.

5) Daemon's interest in Himawari

Daemon is seen to be interested in Himawari, but it is unclear whether it is an infatuation or some kind of intense attraction that he has towards her. Fans are doing their favorite thing of shipping the two characters together.

However, there might also be another side to it. There could be a possibility of him sensing an immense amount of power hidden inside her, which she might use in the upcoming chapter.

6) Sasuke might not have a good ending

Sasuke Uchiha (Image Via Sportskeeda)

There is speculation among fans about Sasuke getting involved in the fight between Kawaki and Boruto. The fight might happen due to the conflicting ideas between the two of them. Kawaki's dream is to save Naruto from potential dangers and he thinks Momoshiki possessed Boruto could be one of them.

If both of them get into a fight, Sasuke might get in, which could result in something worse, something that would leave Konoha in a state of losing one of the best ninjas of all time. This could be the outcome of his weakened abilities after losing his Rinnegan. However, this is just speculation and there is a huge possibility that this might not happen.

7) Kawaki would be a threat

Speaking of Kawaki, he will be among the highlighted characters in the chapter having to play a major role in the plot. Fans have often noticed Boruto and Kawaki contradicting one another's decisions.

If they plan on taking over Code, they will have conflicts that might result in a fight between them. This might lead to Boruto having a scar on his face.

This would take a devastating turn considering the people of Konoha would try to save Boruto and as they get in the way of Kawaki, they might get harmed. Although Kawaki has no motivation to destroy Konoha, his ultimate goal is to save Naruto from all potential dangers, just like Momoshiki possessed Boruto. Considering Eida would take Kawaki's side, it won't be a good thing for Boruto and Konoha.

8) Kawaki against Code

Kawaki would eradicate every single piece that might appear as a possible threat to Naruto. Code is one of the major threats to Konoha, and Naruto would have to face Kawaki. Both of them will go against each other once Code launches his first strike.

Eida would still be with Kawaki, which would also call in Daemon to go against Code. Kawaki's direction would be a great influence in the direction of the plot, as most of the things which are going to happen in the next chapter would involve Kawaki making a move.

9) Boruto against Code

Fans have been waiting for this since they got the news of the Code arc. They are quite excited to see these two pivotal characters combat and use their powers against each other. As for Boruto, he is the only one left in the village who is willing to stand against Code after Kawaki.

This might lead to a big fight which was anticipated for a long time. So finally, Boruto would go against one of the most powerful characters in the series and it surely won't be an easy one.

10) War

The fandom will experience an immense amount of adrenaline once they get to know about a full-fledged war. They have been waiting for something like this since the last war that broke out.

They will see both Boruto and Kawaki go against Code. Unfortunately, the wrecking of Konoha will happen due to the number of destructive powers that will be used in the battle.

This war would provide an insight into the strengths and capabilities of Konoha's new generation. People will be able to witness the greatest fight of the ongoing generation. This will also pull in one of the strongest Shinobis like Sasuke, if he is alive, and Sakura will also follow along.

