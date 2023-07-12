Jujutsu Kaisen: How did Sukuna take over Megumi in the manga? Explained

As Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 228 was released on July 10, 2023, fans of the manga series were left with another cliffhanger for Gojo and Sukuna's fight, as towards the end, Sukuna brought one of Megumi's Ten Shadows to overpower Gojo. Fans of the series are now impatiently awaiting the publication of the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen chapter to see the repercussions of such a move.

However, before that, there are a few people who haven't been reading the manga and have general questions, key among them being how Sukuna was controlling Megumi. This was shown at the conclusion of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212 when, after the start of the Culling Game, Sukuna took control of Megumi and the abrupt plot change caught viewers off-guard.

As a result, some people were perplexed as to how Sukuna could take over Megumi.

Disclaimer: This article contains heavy spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Sukuna took over Megumi in chapter 212 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga

Following the publication of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212, viewers saw Sukuna seize control of Megumi's body. To understand this, fans should recall that Megumi was instantly frozen when he saw his sister Tsumiki being controlled by the reincarnated sorcerer, Yorozu, when he and Yuji began their attempted counter-plan to rescue Tsumiki from the Culling Game.

On the other hand, Sukuna saw Megumi's weakened state as the perfect opportunity to take over Megumi as he had been intrigued by the latter's shadow techniques from the beginning of the series, as was implied in numerous instances throughout the manga.

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212, when Sukuna noticed this opportunity, he acted swiftly to take control of Itadori in accordance with their agreement (Enchain, a binding vow made during the Jujutsu Kaisen: Fearsome Womb Arc). In exchange for not harming anyone besides Itadori, the King of Curses is allowed to use their shared body however he pleases for one minute.

Now, as Sukuna assumed control of Itadori for a minute, he first rendered Kurusu non-lethally incapacitated (as he is forbidden from killing, as per the agreement) before anyone could react. After that, Sukuna gambled, and tore off one of his and Itadori's fingers, putting all of his cursed energy into it.

As Sukuna did it, Megumi prepared to summon one of his ten shadows. Unfortunately, when Sukuna saw this, he went over to Megumi, choked him out, force-fed him the finger, and transferred his consciousness into Megumi.

After being fed the finger, all of Sukuna's curse energy was transferred to Megumi's body. It was then taken over by Sukuna after Itadori was completely exorcised. Following that, Itadori became furious, and in the subsequent Jujutsu Kaisen chapter, Sukuna and Itadori engaged in combat.

However, as Sukuna battled Yuji, he discovered that Megumi was still having an impact on his cursed energy because Megumi's sense inside Sukuna was causing any curse energy output to be cut off and giving him access to just 10% of his maximum power.

In order to fix this, Sukuna and Uraume went through a ritual called The Bath, where the main goal was to bury Megumi's soul even further in the evil, preventing his sense from shutting off the flow of curse energy again.

After the Bath ritual, Sukuna made plans to kill Yorozu and, as a result, her vessel Tsumiki. This was carried out in an effort to completely bury Megumi's soul in evil and seize total control of him. As Sukuna found Yorozu, they fought and eventually defeated and killed her and Tsumiki, crushing Megumi's soul further and thus completely taking over Megumi and sinking him completely inside Sukuna.

Final thoughts

Now, as fans have seen how Sukuna takes over Megumi, it should be noted that, in addition to being a host body for Sukuna, Megumi also has a high amount of cursed energy.

Sukuna has also been watching Megumi for a very long time, so it will be interesting to see what other plans he has for Megumi now that he has taken control of him.

Stay tuned for more Jujutsu Kaisen and other anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

