Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 257: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 257 is set to release on Monday, April 22, 2024, at 12 am JST, according to the official MANGA Plus website. With Yuji again proving himself to be the key counter to Sukuna in this fight, fans expect the upcoming release to see the King of Curses target Yuji specifically to all but ensure his own victory. However, fans have no way of knowing for sure that this will occur as of this article's writing.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 257 should have some basic spoilers coming later in the week as the release date draws nearer. However, with the spoiler process for creator Gege Akutami's original manga series in danger (as are several others), this process is liable to stop at any time, including this week.

Fans at least know when Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 257 is set to release, thanks to official information from Shueisha's MANGA Plus website.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 257: Release date and time

Sukuna sensing Yuji's Black Flash gives fans high hopes for their protagonist heading into Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 257 (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 257 is, at the time of this article's writing, slated for an official release date and time of Monday, April 22, 2024, at 12 am Japanese Standard Time (JST). Likewise, the series' exact local release date time will differ from region to region. The chapter is set to release at the following local times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zone Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7 am, Sunday, April 21, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 10 am, Sunday, April 21, 2024 British Summer Time 4 pm, Sunday, April 21, 2024 Central European Summer Time 5 pm, Sunday, April 21, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm, Sunday, April 21, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm, Sunday, April 21, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12 am, Monday, April 22, 2024 Australia Central Time 1:30 am, Monday, April 22, 2024

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 257: Where to read

Uraume and Hakari are likely to steal the show in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 257 (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Shueisha's official MANGA Plus platform is the best way to read Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 257 since doing so supports the official release. Other means of reading to support the official release include Viz Media's website and Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app. Buying the corresponding compilation volume containing chapter 257 is also an option once it is officially released.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 256 recap

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 256 begins with a brief flashback to Satoru Gojo explaining why he can't use Black Flash. He attributed this to his fighting style, the Six Eyes, how short his fights generally are, and environmental conditions. Focus then returned to the present, where Yuji, Miguel, Maki, and Choso all worried about what Sukuna may have regained. They all continued fighting, with Yuji briefly trapping Sukuna against the wall before he escaped.

Sukuna lands a third Black Flash on Maki, her second received, as she realizes his Cursed Energy output is also increasing. Choso then attacked Sukuna but was countered and hit with Sukuna's fourth Black Flash. However, he used blood armor to decrease the damage, allowing Yuji to land a hit on Sukuna. Meanwhile, Miguel tried convincing Larue to depart, but he said there was more left for them to do.

Yuji used Piercing Blood on Sukuna, landing a hit before creating some distance. Yuji then prepared a follow-up attack, while the narrator claimed Sukuna sensed Yuji's impending Black Flash. Larue then hit Sukuna with his Cursed Technique, revealing he can also control the bodies and hearts of those he grabs. The chapter ended with Yuji landing a massive Black Flash on Sukuna, while the narrator teased that Yuji had awakened from this last Black Flash.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 257: What to expect (speculative)

With Yuji's "awakening" teased heading into Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 257, fans expect some sort of new Cursed Technique or possibly a Domain Expansion to be revealed. There is also heavy speculation that Yuji's "awakening" will allow him to land Black Flashes on command, especially with this tease, preceded by confirmation that Sukuna sensed Yuji was about to land a Black Flash.

However, chapter 257 is unfortunately the likely point in time at which the series' author and illustrator, Gege Akutami, will shift perspectives to the Uraume versus Hakari fight. This cliffhanger moment teasing Yuji's awakening is the perfect time to do so, considering Gege's typical modus operandi.

