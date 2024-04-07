Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 256: Sukuna overpowers Maki and others as Yuji has an awakening

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 256 released earlier this weekend, bringing with it the continuation of Ryomen Sukuna's seemingly sudden comeback. The chapter provided more information on the Black Flash technique and why not all sorcerers could use it.

However, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 256 ended on an adrenaline-pumping note, finally gifting audiences the scene they have aching to witness. It looks like the tables have turned for good this time and disaster looks to be on the horizon for the King of Curses.

Yuji Itadori finally awakens as Sukuna defeats Maki in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 256

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 256: Black Flash

Black Flash in 'Jujutsu Kaisen' (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 256 begins with a flashback to Gojo Satoru teaching his students about Black Flash. They seem to be under a misapprehension that he can use it at will due to his Six Eyes. But that isn't the case as having something like Six Eyes is not a guarantee that he can use it whenever he likes.

He explains that Black Flash is "a distortion of space that occurs when Cursed Energy (CE) and a physical strike land within 0.000001 seconds of each other". That definition given was vague and the technique itself is influenced by a number of factors.

Loading up one's fist with CE and punching could have 3 different outcomes: Their fist is strengthened, the CE crashes into the target or both. However, timing isn't the only determining factor — it is a tossup depending on the blend of the environment, the user's physical condition, opponent's CE and even humidity and temperature.

To put it simply, there is no correct answer to unleashing a Black Flash. It ultimately came down to luck, even for Gojo himself, in spite of him imbuing his physical attacks with CE. Kento Nanami's consecutive Black Flash record exceeded his, but in terms of total Black Flashes, Gojo was ahead.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 256: One final push

Maki attacks Sukuna to continue the assualt in 'Jujutsu Kaisen' chapter 256 (Image via Gege Akutami, Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 256 then transitions back to the present, with Maki, Miguel, Yuji and Choso analyzing the situation. The four assumed that like Gojo, Sukuna may have regained his Reverse Cursed Technique (RCT) and was picking up momentum in the fight.

To avoid this, they launched a combined attack on him. Choso kicked up a railing which Yuji grabbed and attempted to trap Sukuna. Choso fired a Supernova which the Demon King avoided. Maki, who was tracking him alongside, charged in, aiming to stab him through the chest once more.

However, Sukuna caught her blade and the two exchanged blows using the air as footing. But that was enough for the villain to unleash another Black Flash, the second one on Maki and his third yet. He then immediately turned his attention to Choso.

Sukuna quickly fired off 2 sets of slashes. Choso used Supernova to block the first set. But the second set was a fake, which allowed Sukuna get behind Choso and slam him into a nearby wall, unleashing his fourth Black Flash of the fight, square into him. Fortunately, Choso's Shield of Blood softened the blow to some extent.

Some luck was in store for for Choso, as his brother Yuji was able to get up close and push Sukuna back through a punch to the face. This is when Choso realized that no matter how much momentum Sukuna gained, Yuji's strikes would continue to weaken his CE and his grip over Megumi's soul.

Close by, Miguel asked Larue to retreat, but the latter refused, stating that there was one more thing left to do. Meanwhile, Sukuna quickly regained his composure and swiftly gut-punched Yuji, driving him back. But once again, up close, Yuji joined his hands to shoot Piercing Blood at the Demon King's face.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 256: Chosen by the scattering Black Sparks

Yuji Itadori using Black Flash in 'Jujutsu Kaisen' (Image via Gege Akutami, Shueisha)

With a few feet of gap between them, Sukuna began to get a strange feeling — it was similar to the premonition Mahito had had in Shibuya of an incoming Black Flash from Yuji. The panel then shows Sukuna's pupils turning heart-shaped, and his head turns towards Larue and Miguel's direction.

It was Larue's Cursed Technique "Heart Catch". It created a large virtual hand that once got a hold of someone, could seize their heart too. With his attention compeletly diverted, it was the perfect opportunity. The next second, Yuji unleashed a huge Black Flash to the center of Sukuna's body, black sparks dissipating in every direction.

The teen's potential had finally been released. Amidst the chaos, Yuji Itadori had awakened, the one chosen by the scattering black sparks.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 256 in summation

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 256 ended on a high. This is the very moment fans of the series have patiently for. Yuji was long due for some kind of upgrade or awakening and what better time for it to happen.

The issue concludes on an exhilarating note. However, fans will have to wait a week longer for the next bit since Jujutsu Kaisen will be on a 1 week break.

