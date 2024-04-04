Jujutsu Kaisen introduces the true potential of a broken Cursed Technique (& it's not Yuji)

Jujutsu Kaisen continues to impress with each chapter. Just as we feel it cannot get any crazier, mangaka Gege Akutami throws a curveball. Chapter 255 witnessed yet another rollercoaster of emotions as Ryomen Sukuna fought back against the new arrivals, Miguel and Larue.

The pair were an unexpected yet welcome appearance, considering that there was nearly no one left to fight. While they managed to hold off the Demon King for long enough to allow Yuji Itadori and Maki Zenin to tag back in, they too succumbed to his might. But even so, a certain technique was revealed that could be a potential game-changer.

Jujutsu Kaisen reveals one more broken Cursed Technique (and it isn't Yuji's)

Larue and Miguel in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 255 (Image via Gege Akutami, Sheuisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen is not shy when it comes to showing off ridiculous techniques. For instance, Gojo Satoru's Limitless and Infinity, Yuta Okkotsu's Copy, and Kinji Hakari's "Unkillable Mode" serve as great examples. Among all this, one would expect protagonist Yuji to eventually have one of his own.

However, that is not yet the case. Instead, the latest chapter shows off another broken technique that could completely flip the tide of battle. When Miguel and Larue arrive at the scene, Atsuya Kusakabe is seen held in a giant hand. Upon looking closely, it is seemingly from Larue.

Further research into the story suggests that this is his Cursed Technique (CT). Named "Heart Catch", it creates a virtual hand that grabs his target from afar, allowing him to throw or crush them with it. The hand can be restored infinitely if it is destroyed. However, Larue will sustain 1/10 of the damage it takes.

Yuji Itadori in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

But that's not all. Spoilers for the next chapter reveal another ability it possesses, which puts it in another league. Once the hand has connected with someone, it can grab onto their soul as well.

Essentially, this translates to his/her consciousness. So, once caught by it, the hand can also grab one's consciousness, rendering them unable to focus on whoever might be in front of them, long enough for them to get a solid hit in.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 255 witnessed the virtual hand in action, Larue using it to push back and pin down Sukuna. While that didn't go too well, he did get access to the Demon King's soul/consciousness. As for what the spoilers reveal, it allowed Yuji to finally get a powerful hit on Sukuna.

Final Thoughts

Larue's "Heart Catch" is certainly a strong technique to possess. While it may not be as impressive as Limitless or Copy, it does take its place in a similar realm due to its ability to affect the target's consciousness.

As of now, we can only speculate according to what the spoilers provide. The actual chapters will drop in a few days which will likely reveal more. But, to reiterate, another character has revealed a broken technique and is nearing the time Yuji gets one too.

