Jujutsu Kaisen: Sukuna has finally found a match as Gojo 2.0 stands his ground

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 256 will be released on April 8, 2024. Fans believe the previous chapter of the series may have introduced the second coming of Gojo Satoru, Gojo 2.0, in the form of Miguel, the trainer of Yuta Okkotsu. In fact, his cursed technique revealed against the King of Curses was what made the chapter special.

Now, with Miguel's introduction pitting him against Sukuna, fans have started to expect good things from the former. This is especially because Sukuna is weakened to an extreme state, and beating him could be possible at this stage of the manga series.

Moreover, Miguel was backed up by cursed sorcerers like Itadori Yuji, Maki Zenin, Choso, and Larue. Thus, there are good chances that fans could finally get to see the demise of the King of Curses at this point in the manga series.

Miguel's unique cursed technique could make him the Gojo 2.0 against Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen

Yuta Okkotsu as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 255 began with the return of some members of Team Geto, as Miguel and Larue made a flashy entry by saving Ui Ui and Kusakabe from Sukuna's cursed technique. The chapter then shifted to a flashback when Larue and Yuta traveled to Miguel and requested him to join the battle against the King of Curses.

As expected, Miguel denied every invitation because he knew Sukuna had a high chance of beating Gojo Satoru, which could, in turn, mean that he would lose, under any circumstance, to Sukuna. He added that even if the merger of Tengen and humanity occurred, it would still be preferable to fight instead of facing the King of Curses, because he knew his chances of winning against the latter.

Larue requested Yuta to give him some with Miguel, and they discussed their true aim, which was to make Geto the King. As he had died already and was being controlled by Kenjaku, there was nothing they could do anymore. So, Larue recommended they at least let their King's soul rest in heaven by beating Sukuna.

To this, Miguel agreed but put forward some conditions, which included Larue fighting alongside him and only fighting the King of Curses once Gojo and Yuta had weakened him. He also added that Sukuna's domain should also be exhausted. Back to the present, both sorcerers attacked Sukuna and revealed their cursed techniques.

Miguel (left) and Yuta (right) as seen in in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Larue's cursed technique was "Heart Catch." This allowed him to catch his opponent with an invisible hand, and the damage inflicted on this hand would reduce to 1/10th of its total intensity and affect Larue. Sukuna was unimpressed by Larue's cursed technique.

However, then came the reveal of Miguel's cursed technique titled "Hakuna Laana" (Prayer Song). This allowed Miguel to create a rhythm and enhance his cursed technique, thus allowing him to dodge Sukuna's cursed technique.

Sukuna was impressed by Miguel's cursed technique, and the latter gave him the best of it as he inflicted a fatal wound on Sukuna's chest. Later, Choso tried to attack the King of Curses from behind, and Yuji also re-joined the battle. Fortunately, Maki had also recovered and joined the battle as well.

With Sukuna now helpless in a 5 versus 1 battle, he did something creative and landed a Black Flash on Larue, thus restoring his reverse cursed technique. He learned this from Gojo during their battle, just like how Mahito learned to activate his domain expansion for a 0.2-second interval from Gojo Satoru. The chapter ended with Sukuna grinning.

Miguel as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

During the chapter, it was revealed that Miguel wasn't aware of Gojo Satoru knowing his cursed technique, which could mean that he used it to survive their first battle in Jujutsu Kaisen 0, but wasn't too obvious while at it. However, Gojo, being the strongest sorcerer, still managed to notice it.

This could make him Gojo 2.0 because he could be the only person who came out of the battle with Gojo Satoru in one piece. This could also be the reason why Gojo appointed Gojo 2.0 as the instructor for Yuta Okkotsu.

Miguel dodged every slash that was directed toward him by the King of Curses, which could indicate that Sukuna's attention in the upcoming chapter could be toward Gojo 2.0. He would try his best to get rid of Miguel as soon as possible so that his survival isn't risked. Also, his battle with Gojo 2.0 could remind him of the peak he experienced against Gojo during their battle.

