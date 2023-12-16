Jujutsu Kaisen theory proves why Yuji must die to defeat Sukuna

Yuji Itadori's fated showdown against Ryomen Sukuna has been foreshadowed from the beginning of Jujutsu Kaisen. Being the former vessel of The King of Curses, Yuji is all too familiar with the former's ruthlessness and disdain for humanity.

The two bitter rivals are currently locked in a deadly battle in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, as the fate of the entire world hangs in balance. He hasn't received any significant power-ups till now that might put him on equal footing with The King of Curses. However, fans are hopeful to see Yuji get the spotlight he deserves during the fight.

According to a popular theory on social media, Yuji might meet his end again during the ongoing fight, which would lead to him reincarnating into his Heian Era form.

Popular Jujutsu Kaisen theory proves that Yuji Itadori's final death might reawaken a Heian Era Reincarnation

Yuji Itadori as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 1(image via MAPPA)

After defeating and ending Satoru Gojo's life during their recent battle, Sukuna now stands atop the Jujutsu Kaisen universe, seemingly as the strongest being to ever live. With Jujutsu society's only hope now gone, fans are wondering who will be the one to put an end to The King of Curses.

Currently, in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, Yuji Itadori is battling against Sukuna alongside Hiromi Higuruma. Although it's certain that Yuji underwent significant amounts of training in the months leading up to the fight, fans are still unsure if he will be able to hold his own against Sukuna.

Meanwhile, fans have also been speculating if Yuji has any connections to Sukuna other than being his vessel. In chapter 214 of the manga, readers witnessed a brief yet outstanding fight between Yuji and Sukuna, who took control of Megumi Fushiguro's body two chapters prior. During the fight, Yuji visibly surprised Sukuna with his immense strength and endurance, as the latter was left wondering where he was getting such power from.

Expand Tweet

A moment from their fight that particularly stood out was when Sukuna referred to Yuji as "the brat from back then." This left fans theorizing if the latter shared any past connections to The King of Curses from the Heian Era. What backs this theory up is the fact that in chapter 215 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, Sukuna shared a laugh with Uraume at Yuji's plight, as he recalled that he looked similar to a particular person from the Harima Province.

Harima was mentioned to be the hometown of exorcists of the Heian Era. However, this could also mean that Sukuna once came across someone from Yuji's lineage in the past, and was reminded of his existence when he looked at the latter's desperate condition.

With there being no official confirmations about Yuji's ties to Sukuna, the possibilities are endless. A popular theory on social media continues the assumption that Yuji is related to Sukuna by stating that the former may die for one last time during his fight with The King of Curses and reawaken the powers he had during the Heian Era.

Ryomen Sukuna as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen(image via MAPPA)

So far in the series, Yuji has died twice. Although he came back both times, the theory states that his death against Sukuna during his ongoing fight may be the final time he comes back as a human. With there seemingly being no one who can stand up to The King of Curses, Yuji might transform into his Heian Era form and be the one who finally puts an end to Sukuna's 1000-year curse.

While this theory does seem a bit far-fetched, series creator Gege Akutami is notorious for subverting the reader's expectations with some truly unexpected twists in the story. Yuji's past connection to Sukuna has been hinted at a couple of times in the series. In fact, some fans have pointed out that his appearance bears a striking resemblance to Sukuna's Heian Era form. While it might be nothing more than a simple coincidence, it is an interesting fact to point out.

This theory might also be the reason why Yuji was essentially a cage for Sukuna when the latter was trapped in his body. However, it should be mentioned that Kenjaku was the one who planned out Yuji's existence in the first place, possibly to serve as the perfect vessel for The King of Curses. Therefore, his connection to Sukuna might simply be a part of Kenjaku's master plan.

Final Thoughts

So far in the Jujutsu Kaisen series, there have not been many revelations regarding Yuji's past, except for the fact that Kenjaku was his biological mother. While he might not share a connection with Sukuna that dates back to the Heian Era, it's still an interesting theory to speculate about.

At this point in the story, no one knows what the outcome of the current fight between the Jujutsu sorcerers and Sukuna will be. However, there's one thing that readers should be certain about, that is, Yuji will receive a much-needed power-up to take the fight to Sukuna, whose very existence poses a massive threat to the future of the world.