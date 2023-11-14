Is Heian era Sukuna the strongest character in Jujutsu Kaisen? Explored

With the recent death of Satoru Gojo and the apparent return of Heian era Sukuna in recent issues, fans are wondering who the strongest character in Jujutsu Kaisen is. While this has always been a widely debated topic thanks to Satoru Gojo's early-season claim (which has since been proven false), this discussion has only heated up in recent weeks and months.

The return of Heian era Sukuna to the modern day arguably peaked these discussions, with many advocating that he is indeed the strongest character in Jujutsu Kaisen. Likewise, with this version of Sukuna now also in possession of the Ten Shadows Technique, his being granted the coveted title of strongest seems to be a certainty.

However, if the series' creator, author, and illustrator, Gege Akutami is known for anything, it's subverting readers' expectations when they're least prepared for it. Likewise, some fans are questioning if Heian era Sukuna could be dethroned from his position as the frontrunner for the title of the strongest character in Jujutsu Kaisen with this week's upcoming spoilers.

Heian era Sukuna could be dethroned as the strongest character in Jujutsu Kaisen thanks to Yuji and Higuruma

Is Sukuna the strongest? Explored

Given what fans currently know about all the fighters in the series worthy of battling for the title, Heian era Sukuna does appear to be the strongest character in Jujutsu Kaisen. For starters, the actual ancient form of Sukuna is hailed as the King of Curses, a title which in and of itself cements his supremacy and power.

This is further supported by what has been seen of Sukuna since he regained his full power in recent chapters, most notably during the Satoru Gojo fight. With Gojo being hailed as the strongest contemporary sorcerer and Sukuna eventually defeating and killing him, it's hard to argue against his taking home the title, given what fans know so far.

However, the series is far from over, suggesting that Heian era Sukuna could be dethroned as the strongest character in Jujutsu Kaisen. As mentioned above, Akutami's penchant for subverting readers' expectations is theorized to rear its ugly head once again, possibly as soon as this week's spoilers.

Coincidentally, Sukuna is seemingly being set up for an incredibly difficult one-versus-two fight against Yuji Itadori, his former vessel, and Hiromi Higuruma, a powerful awakened sorcerer. While the series' current focus is on Fumihiko Takaba versus Kenjaku, many are expecting Akutami to shift back to Sukuna's handicap fight in the upcoming release.

Further evidence supporting the claim that Heian era Sukuna could be dethroned as the strongest character in Jujutsu Kaisen stems from the newly teased powers of Yuji. Although only their visual appearance has been revealed, fans are already theorizing that Akutami could be preparing to place him above Sukuna as the strongest character in their coming fight.

While this is just a theory, it does play into Akutami's aforementioned love for subverting expectations. Likewise, this is all contingent on this week's release returning to Sukuna's coming fight rather than sticking with Kenjaku versus Takaba. Nevertheless, it seems possible that the King of Curses could soon be dethroned by someone he once viewed as being worthless.

