Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 242: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 242 is set to release on Monday, November 20, at 12 am JST. As Fumihiko Takaba seemingly mounts a comeback, fans are beginning to question whether or not he may actually have a legitimate chance at defeating Kenjaku. With excitement and anticipation for their fight reaching new peaks, fans are desperate to learn what’s next for the series.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 242 available as of this article’s writing. While spoilers will be made available later in the release week, there’s no telling exactly when they will be released. Likewise, even when released, there’s always a chance that the spoilers are inaccurate relative to the official release’s events. Thankfully, fans do at least have officially confirmed release information for the highly anticipated installment.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 242 likely to continue Takaba’s comeback, see Kenjaku begin to worry

Release date and time, where to read

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 242’s Japanese release date and time is Monday, November 20, at midnight JST. This translates to a daytime release on Sunday, November 19, for most international fans. Select international readers will instead see the issue release in the extremely early morning hours of Monday, November 20, like domestic Japanese audiences.

Fans can read the issue via official sources on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. The latter is a paid, subscription-based service that grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

The chapter is set to release at the following local times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Sunday, November 19

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, November 19

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Sunday, November 19

Central European Time: 4 pm, Sunday, November 19

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, November 19

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, November 19

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Monday, November 20

Australia Central Time: 1:30 am, Monday, November 20

Chapter 241 recap

Takaba's origins set him up for a major comeback in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 242 (Image via Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 241 began with a university-aged Fumihiko Takaba yelling at his comedy partner for being late. They then tried to rehearse, but the partner hadn’t memorized their material. The two then got into a fight, where it was revealed that the partner is always late and unprepared due to going out with their seniors and others in order to save face for them and allow them to practice.

Takaba punched the partner as the scene shifted to when someone rated his set a one out of five, clearly affecting him greatly. Takaba then remembered a conversation with another partner, who essentially said they’re wasting their time compared to what all their classmates are up to. Takaba was then seen in his apartment, questioning how long until he finds success by doing what he thinks is funny to the fullest.

Takaba then questioned once more why he became a comedian, remembering his lonely childhood and how he wanted to make friends. Takaba then had a conversation with his younger self, which reaffirmed this sentiment. The chapter then returned to the present, where Takaba apologized to Kenjaku for lying about not caring if he couldn’t make everyone laugh. The issue then ended with Takaba promising he’d make Kenjaku laugh so hard that he’d throw up.

What to expect (speculative)

With the focus back to their present fight, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 242 will almost certainly open up with Takaba and Kenjaku going at each other with no punches pulled. Fans can also expect to see the incredible Cursed Technique that is Comedian working again now that Takaba seemingly has his confidence and faith in his sense of humor back.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 242 will also likely begin showing signs of elaboration on the Angel tease from prior issues, which suggested Takaba’s true Cursed Technique isn’t Comedian. Likewise, since the ancient sorcerer Angel knows about it, this reveal will likely come via Kenjaku finally realizing his mistake and correctly deducing what Takaba’s Cursed Technique is.

