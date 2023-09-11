Which arcs will One Piece live action season 2 follow? Explained

The live-action adapt­ation of One Piece has achieved remar­kable success, receiving high praise from both fans and critics for its faithf­ulness to the original source content and excep­tional production quality. While One Piece live action season 1 debuted on Netflix on August 31, 2023, fans can expect the potential release of season 2 in 2024, as hinted by Tomorrow Studios' presi­dent.

The timeline covered in the upcoming installment is expected to entice fans with more adven­tures in the live-action series. Season 1 succeeded in faithfully portraying the East Blue Saga, leaving fans eagerly antici­pating updates on season 2, which, as suspected by many, may begin with the Loguetown Arc.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers for One Piece live-action series.

Expected arcs One Piece live action will likely follow

The concl­usion of season 1 suggests that season 2 live-action adapt­ation will likely encompass the following story arcs:

Loguetown Arc (Manga chapters 96-100; Anime episodes 45-53)

Reverse Mountain Arc (Manga chapters 101-105; Anime episodes 62 and 63)

Whisky Peak Arc (Manga chapters 106-114; Anime episodes 64-67)

Little Garden Arc (Manga chapters 115-129; Anime episodes 70-77)

Drum Island Arc (Manga chapters 130-154; Anime episodes 78-91)

Arabasta Arc (Manga chapters 155-217; Anime episodes 92-135)

Throughout the live-action adapt­ation, viewers will follow the Straw Hat Pirates' journey from their departure from the East Blue to the capti­vating concl­usion of the Arabasta Arc, a beloved storyline in the series. Along this journey, important characters like Vivi, Chopper, and Robin will be introduced.

However, showr­unners have the option to make adjus­tments to the order or content of story arcs in order to enhance the live-action experience. They may choose to combine shorter arcs or give more focus to certain characters and plotlines.

These modifi­cations are aimed at creating a cohesive and capti­vating storyt­elling experience, while remaining faithful to the essence of the One Piece source material.

More about the potential story arcs that the second season of the live-action adaptation will cover

Loguetown Arc: The Straw Hat Pirates reach the infamous town where Gol D. Roger, also known as the Pirate King, met his demise. Luffy has an encounter with Dracule Mihawk, who was once captain of Roronoa Zoro and is a formi­dable sword­sman.

Unfortunately, Luffy suffers a resou­nding defeat in their clash. Additionally, Luffy crosses paths with Smoker, a deter­mined Marine captain determined to capture him.

Reverse Mountain Arc: In the Reverse Mountain Arc, the Straw Hat Pirates encounter a colossal mountain known as Reverse Mountain. This towering mass separates the East Blue from the rest of the world. To traverse this obstacle, they make use of a unique elevator system that allows them to ascend the mountain and gain access to the Grand Line.

Whisky Peak Arc: The Straw Hat Pirates reach Whisky Peak, a small island populated by a band of skilled bounty hunters. Initially mistaken as targets, the Straw Hats engage in a skirmish with the bounty hunters, emerging victo­rious and managing to flee the island.

Little Garden Arc: the Straw Hat Pirates reach an island filled with giants. They encounter Brogy and Dorry, two giants engaged in a centur­y-long feud. With the help of the Straw Hats, the giants are able to reconcile and become friends, marking a peaceful end to their conflict on Little Garden.

Drum Island Arc: The Straw Hat Pirates reach Drum Island, a snowy island in desperate need of medical assistance. There, they encounter Dr. Kureha, a highly skilled doctor residing on the island. With her help, Luffy manages to recover from his illness, and as gratitude for her aid, the Straw Hats invite Tony Tony Chopper to join their crew before departing from Drum Island.

Arabasta Arc: In this arc, the Straw Hat Pirates reach a desert kingdom called Alabasta, which is on the verge of a destr­uctive civil war. They encounter Princess Vivi, who is deter­mined to prevent the conflict from escal­ating further. With their assis­tance, Vivi fights against her adver­saries and works towards saving Alabasta from chaos and destru­ction.

These story arcs are highly popular and iconic in the One Piece series, making them a perfect choice for the second season of the One Piece live-action adaptation. They introduce significant new characters and offer thrilling and action-packed moments that fans would greatly enjoy.

In summation

The highly acclaimed One Piece live-action adapt­ation premiered its first season in August 2023, receiving praise for its faithful represe­ntation and high-q­uality production. Fans eagerly antic­ipate the second season, rumored to release in 2024, which is expected to cover several iconic story arcs, starting with Logue­town.

These adapt­ations aim to capture the beloved journey of the Straw Hat Pirates, making necessary adjus­tments for the live-action format while prese­rving the essence of the original series.

