One Piece live-action season 2 could be ready to air "between a year & 18 months" from now

According to the President of Tomorrow Studios, One Piece live-action season 2 could be ready to air somewhere between a year and 18 months. This means that fans could possibly stream the second season of the live-action adaptation in 2024.

One Piece live-action was released on August 31, 2023, on Netflix. Soon after its release, fans and critics praised it for its adaptation as some people even claimed it to be one of the best live-action adaptations for an anime or manga. That said, following the anime's end, fans began anticipating a second season.

One Piece live-action season 2 set to release in 2024

In a recent interview, the CEO of Tomorrow Studios, Marty Adelstein said that the scripts for the second season were ready. Netflix is yet to renew the live-action adaptation for a second season. However, the showrunners have already prepared for the same. That said, the production would not start until Hollywood’s SAG-AFTRA strike gets resolved.

Adding on to it, Tomorrow Studios President Becky Clements expressed that if they were to move very quickly and wrap up the production as soon as possible, One Piece live-action season 2 could be ready for premiere somewhere between a year and 18 months.

As per Adelstein, the live-action adaptation exceeded Netflix's expectations. Therefore, the streaming service was now looking for ways to get non-fans of the franchise to watch the show, so as to expand the series' target audience to an unprecedented level. Therefore, Adelstein expects the streaming service to renew One Piece live-action adaptation in a week or two after analyzing the viewership.

How fans reacted to the One Piece live-action season 2 news

Fans were excited to see the news as they were hoping for the series to get renewed soon. With that, they wanted the second season to be a bit longer than the first season. One fan hoped that the second season will be 10 episodes long.

Meanwhile, other fans were worried about the strikes in Hollywood. Hollywood’s SAG-AFTRA meant that actors and writers would not work until the issues surrounding the same were resolved. While a lot of actors in the live-action adaptations weren't American, several important ones were. This meant that the production might get delayed for a very long time.

That said, not all fans were worried about the episode format and production as they care a whole lot more about the adaptation.

Following the alterations made in the first season, many fans were worried that the showrunners might end up altering important scenes in One Piece live-action season 2 as well. Thus, they hoped that the second season stay true to the manga. Meanwhile, another fan was worried that the live-action adaptation would make Chopper a human, thus they dreaded the possibility.

