One Piece is one of the longest and most intricate stories one can come across in this day and age. This is a manga and anime series that has been going on for decades. Mangaka Eiichiro Oda has not only done a phenomenal job with the storytelling but also with creating a world in which each character is unique and has a different skill set.

If there is one topic that every One Piece fan has discussed about, it is the conclusion of this epic saga. Oda is known for his foreshadowing, and fans have come up with various theories. However, this time, we asked Google’s Bard about its prediction of the story’s ending, and the answer was quite interesting to say the least.

Bard is an AI chatbot that was developed by Google, which was formerly based on the LaMDA family of large language models.

Google’s Bard predicts the conclusion of the One Piece

manga series, mentioning the dissolvement of the World Government

Without wasting any time, the AI chatbot immediately presented the concluding events of One Piece:

“Luffy and the Straw Hats eventually find the One Piece, which is a treasure that grants the owner the title of Pirate King. This leads to a final war between the Straw Hats and the World Government, which is the corrupt and oppressive ruling body of the world. In this war, Luffy and the Straw Hats are victorious, and Luffy becomes the new Pirate King.”

It then went on to describe how the world will be once the World Government is overthrown:

“With Luffy as the new Pirate King, the world enters a new era of peace and freedom. The World Government is dissolved, and the different factions in the world are united under Luffy's leadership. Luffy uses his power and influence to help others and make the world a better place.”

Finally, it explained the protagonist’s cause of death as well as the nature of the conclusion:

“Luffy eventually dies of old age, but his legacy lives on. He is remembered as a great hero who fought for freedom and justice. The Straw Hats continue to travel the world, helping others and spreading Luffy's message of hope. The conclusion of One Piece will be a satisfying one for fans. It will be a culmination of everything that has come before, and it will be a fitting end to one of the most popular manga series of all time.”

The AI chatbot then substantiated the reason for its prediction:

“I believe that Luffy will find the One Piece and become the new Pirate King because this has been his goal since the beginning of the series. He has overcome many obstacles and defeated many powerful enemies in his quest to find the One Piece, and it seems that his destiny is to become the Pirate King.I believe that Luffy will defeat the World Government because they are corrupt and oppressive. Luffy is a symbol of freedom and justice, and he will not hesitate to fight against those who would take away the freedom of others. I believe that Luffy will use his power and influence to help others and make the world a better place.”

Lastly, it gave further insight into its thought process regarding Monkey D. Luffy:

“This is in line with his character and his goals. He has always wanted to help others, and he will continue to do so even after he becomes the Pirate King. I believe that Luffy will die of old age, but his legacy will live on. He will be remembered as a great hero who fought for freedom and justice. His death will be a sad occasion, but it will also be a reminder of his accomplishments and his impact on the world. Only time will tell if I am right, but I am confident that the ending will be satisfying for fans.”

Final thoughts

The AI Chatbot not only provided us with what the possible events were but also explained why these events could occur. It also improved its argument by tying in these events and its possibility to the protagonist’s behavioral traits. The answer was quite impressive, as it was confident that Eiichiro Oda would do justice to One Piece and provide the fanbase with an conclusion that is thoroughly satisfying.

