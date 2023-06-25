One Piece 1066 sets the internet on fire and with good reason

Following the release of One Piece 1066, the anime series has once again demonstrated to the otaku community why it is counted as one of the "Big Three" and has such a sizable fan base. As soon as One Piece 1066 titled, Here Comes Main Act! Powerful Techniques of Shockwave and Magnetism, released on June 25, 2023, the fandom community has set the internet on fire.

The episode that captivated the audience featured a titanic struggle between Big Mom, Trafalgar, and Kid but also showcased some of the best animation ever produced. Not only this, but the opening scene sent chills through the audience. Furthermore, the episode also teased the battle between Luffy and Kaido, which is slowly leading to the activation of Luffy's gear 5.

As the brawl between Kid and Law and Big Mom came to an end, One Piece 1066 provided fans with a top-tier animation

One Piece episode 1066 was released on Sunday, June 25, 2023, and within minutes, it began to become popular online. As soon as fans finished watching the episode, they took to social media to share their excitement.

The opening scene of One Piece 1066 gave viewers goosebumps as it showed Captain Kid on the verge of death and then teasing life flashing before his eyes. However, as soon as he heard Law yelling at him to do it, he regained his composure. The action then switched to Yamato and then to Momonosuke, who was outside pulling Onigashima away from the Flower Capital. As he was pulling Onigashima, he thought of his family and his promise to defend the Land of Wano.

As these scenes were shown in One Piece 1066, viewers went insane, with one commenting that the episode was at its peak; however, this was not the only case due to which fans were all over the internet. As the episode progressed, Kid and Big Mom began to fight. Kid was seen wrestling with his Corna Dio against Big Mom and knocking her down for a brief moment.

STARSCRYPTT @starscryptt nah they really gave kid one of the coldest openings to a one piece episode i've ever seen bro WHAT IS THIS #OnePiece1066 nah they really gave kid one of the coldest openings to a one piece episode i've ever seen bro WHAT IS THIS #OnePiece1066 https://t.co/SUYuFGDLGP

However, as soon as Big Mom stood up, she slashed Kid's metallic bull in half. Kid then used his Assign on Big Mom, rendering her unable to flee, and quickly launched his metallic bull at her. Big Mom, on the other hand, escaped the assault. Following that, Kid and Law launched a barrage of assaults at her and succeeded in gradually weakening her, but once more, she defended herself.

Nonetheless, up until this point, fans had been raving about how good and smooth the animation of One Piece 1066 was, which was surprising when compared to other weekly anime, and how there were no fillers between the frames. Not only that, but the scene in which he launched a barrage of assaults was also very well executed. But then came another major scene from One Piece 1066, which caused the internet to erupt.

Joyboy⁵⁶ @KiYoPoN56 #ONEPIECE1066

This entire law sequence was peak.



Toei cooked with the teleportation sequence 🗣️ This entire law sequence was peak.Toei cooked with the teleportation sequence 🗣️ #ONEPIECE1066 This entire law sequence was peak.Toei cooked with the teleportation sequence 🗣️ https://t.co/g3pksTEBu5

The major scene where people were moved in One Piece 1066 was when Big Mom unleashed her Mother's Visit Cannon: 3,000 Leagues of Misery technique, Misery. As Misery was launched, she started attacking Kid and everyone nearby indiscriminately. However, just as she was about to finish Kid, Law used his Takt on the Emperor before using his K-Room: Anaesthesia and stabbing her in the chest.

As Law stabbed her in the chest, he extended his sword beyond Onigashima and even into the earth's crust. Nonetheless, Big Mom attempted to punch and restrain him, but it was ineffective. Finally, Law used his Puncture Wille, and Kid used his Damned Punk technique, which fired a beam at Big Mom, causing her defeat and sending her through the hole.

As Big Mom was defeated, One Piece 1066 ended, and fans of the series were moved not only by the quality of the animation but also by how well the later half, when Misery appeared, was handled. The feelings of the characters were excellently conveyed, in addition to the superb animation. Other elements, such as the episode's pace and character voices, also contributed to the episode's popularity on the internet.

Sam @Sam_k_22

#OnePiece1066 Man Vincent never misses with his dynamic camera angles and insane character acting Man Vincent never misses with his dynamic camera angles and insane character acting 😭🔥🐐#OnePiece1066 https://t.co/FX7umkSKkt

Sam @Sam_k_22

Shida the puncture weille was cool

And Kid shines for the last time in the series

#OnePiece1066 These two attacks so well animatedShida thepuncture weille was coolAnd Kid shines for the last time in the series These two attacks so well animatedShida the 🐐 puncture weille was coolAnd Kid shines for the last time in the series 😭🔥#OnePiece1066 https://t.co/IaryfCSEvQ

Aside from that, the otaku community is overjoyed with One Piece 1066, as it provides top-tier animation and surprises. One Twitter user even praised the teased Luffy vs Kaido scene. On the other hand, the majority of the fanbase was surprised by how well the studio handled Law's teleportation and his Puncture Wille.

Sam @Sam_k_22 #OnePiece1066

Man this short luffy fight scene was soo cool

I thank

Man this short luffy fight scene was soo coolI thank @JunyIsHere for such amazing scene🛐 #OnePiece1066Man this short luffy fight scene was soo cool 😭I thank @JunyIsHere for such amazing scene🛐🔥https://t.co/GpBmJI2PL2

Raix_Raus @raixraus

Amazing! Beautiful! Breathtaking! I can’t stop watching it again and again!!

#OnePiece1066 #ONEPIECE KID PIECE IS HERE!!! DAMNED PUNK IS HERE!!!Amazing! Beautiful! Breathtaking! I can’t stop watching it again and again!! KID PIECE IS HERE!!! DAMNED PUNK IS HERE!!!Amazing! Beautiful! Breathtaking! I can’t stop watching it again and again!!#OnePiece1066 #ONEPIECE https://t.co/Xf96ivNs5k

Sam @pirateking056

#OnePiece1066 ONE PIECEEEEE DOES IT AGAIN FOR 1000TH TIME IN WANO ONE PIECEEEEE DOES IT AGAIN FOR 1000TH TIME IN WANO ❗️❗️#OnePiece1066 https://t.co/PvHPGVqsUM

Dr.Farewell 🥀| @Dr_Farewell

#onepiece1066

Law is the sauciest character in One Piece no debate. My goat fr Law is the sauciest character in One Piece no debate. My goat fr#onepiece1066 https://t.co/prlE8YhhtY

One Piece 1066 has been a visual treat for the series' fans. With the most recent episode proving to be an absolute thriller, fans of the series are eagerly anticipating the next episode and the final fight between Luffy and Kaido.

Stay tuned for more One Piece and other anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes