Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 16: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 16 is set to be broadcast at 12.01 a.m. JST on Friday, November 10, 2023, in Japan. The episode will air on the NBS/TBS channel and will be available on Crunchyroll and other international platforms after a two-hour delay at 9 AM PT on Thursday, November 9.

With episode 15 having ended in Sukuna’s awakening, episode 16 is expected to feature his battle with Jogo. The preview of the episode focuses more on Megumi and Toji’s face-off, however, and shows both Kusakabe and Panda confronting Geto’s lackeys.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 16 release date and time

Toji in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 15 (Image via MAPPA)

Episode 16 will be aired on NBS/TBS in Japan at 12.01 a.m. JST on Friday, November 10, 2023. The English-subtitled version can be streamed internationally after a 2-hour delay at the following times in their respective time zones:

Where to watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 16

Megumi will confront his father in Jujutsu Kaisen episode 40 (Image via MAPPA)

Episode 16 will be broadcast on television via NBS/TBS in Japan. Crunchyroll will distribute the episode in North America and Europe, while Netflix will simulcast it in India and other Southeast Asian countries, approximately 2 hours after the Japanese TV broadcast has been completed.

Bilibili has acquired the rights for the broadcast Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 in China. Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel will also broadcast the episode in India and Thailand. All of these platforms require a membership to watch the season.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 15 Recap

In Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 15, titled “Sway, Part 2,” a reincarnated Toji took Playful Cloud from Maki and defeated Dagon with help from Naobito Zen'in. After Dagon's Domain was gone, he pulled Megumi out of the building and onto the street.

Elsewhere, Jogo found Dagon’s remains. Enraged, he set Nanami and Maki on fire before defeating Naobito as well. He then arrived where Nanako and Mimiko revived Sukuna by feeding Yuji a finger. Jogo fed Yuji 10 more fingers. After Sukuna overtook Yuji, the twins requested him to kill Kenjaku and free Geto.

In response, Sukuna killed the twins. Jogo also requested that Sukuna make a Binding Vow with Yuji allowing him to overtake the boy permanently. Sukuna replied by saying that if Jogo could land a hit on him, he would kill every human in Shibuya but one.

What to Expect from Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 16

Episode 15 adapted the last page of chapter 109, and the whole of chapters 110 - 112. Episode 16 is expected to cover chapters 113 - 116, depicting both Megumi’s confrontation with Toji and Sukuna’s with Jogo. It might delve into chapter 117, which would bring Gojo back on the screen, albeit in a flashback.

According to the preview, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 16 is titled “Rainbow”. From the scenes shown in the precap, the episode would likely focus on the Toji vs. Megumi fight and its subsequent resolution.

It will also showcase Sukuna’s Fire technique which has been the topic of many discussions ever since its debut in the manga. If Mappa chooses to fasten the pacing, the episode might also show Megumi's trump card which has been foreshadowed since the very first episode.

