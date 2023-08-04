Who are the twins that Geto Suguru adopted in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2? Identity explained

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has given its characters Geto Suguru, Gojo Satoru, and Toji Fushiguro plenty of screen time. This ongoing season is extremely crucial since it will give fans a ton of context with regards to Gojo and Geto’s relationship, and how the best friends became mortal enemies. Episode 5 of the series's second installment focuses on that, and minor characters introduced in the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie make an appearance once again.

If fans recall, the movie centered around Yuta Okkotsu, a pair of twins accompanied Geto Suguru. The two girls -- Mimiko and Nanako Hasaba -- who just seemed like Geto’s lackeys, are quite important to the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 storyline. Geto’s assignment as a sorcerer led him to them, and this mission changed the course of his life.

Let’s take a look at Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 5 and the subsequent manga chapters, in order to understand the backstory of these characters.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Manga's Shibuya Arc.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2: More about Nanako and Mimiko Hasaba, wards of Geto Suguru

Myamura @king_jin_woo



NANAKO & MIMIKO

[Former Geto Team Members]



Q & A with Gege:

• Family Name

~ Hasaba

• Relationship

~ Twins. One that nerds will love & one that nerds will avoid

• Were they raised by Geto from the day they were saved?

~ Yes. Papa Geto

#JujutsuKaisen pic.twitter.com/dzh4L8XOa8 Weekly JJK Character InfoNANAKO & MIMIKO[Former Geto Team Members]Q & A with Gege:• Family Name~ Hasaba• Relationship~ Twins. One that nerds will love & one that nerds will avoid• Were they raised by Geto from the day they were saved?~ Yes. Papa Geto

The aforementioned twins were adopted by Geto Suguru when he was assigned on a mission to a remote village. As seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 epsidoe 5, at this point in time, Geto’s perception about Jujutsu sorcerers and regular human beings were skewed. He slowly started to believe that the Earth should never have non-sorcerer's anymore. What Geto saw during the mission solidified his new-formed ideals.

He saw two girls being imprisoned and beat up by the elders because they were blamed for other people's deaths. Instead of exorcizing, Geto ended up murdering all the human beings in that village and adopted the two girls. These girls were Mimiko and Nanako Hasaba.

They were the same girls who were also seen in Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie, who decide to go eat crepes in Tokyo. Given that Geto saved them, they care deeply for the sorcerer-turned-criminal, as seen via their reaction to a simple headpat from Geto.

Geto with Mimiko and Nanako in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 5 (Image via MAPPA)

In the manga, both of them are curse users; Mimiko utilizes a rope and a doll and hangs her targets. The series however, did not specify the manner in which she used her curse techniques. Nanako uses her phone to capture an image of the target, and manipulates them using her cursed technique.

Their love for Geto can be seen when they realize that the latter’s body was taken over by someone else after his death. They demand Pseudo-Geto to give the original body back. This portion of the story will be covered in the Shibuya Incident arc of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2. Soon, the twins find Yuji Itadori and feed him Sukuna’s fingers. Just when a fight is about to break out between the Hasaba twins and Jogo, Sukuna awakens.

Mimiko and Nanako's treatment at the hand of the villagers (Image via MAPPA)

Since Sukuna received one of his fingers, he decides to show mercy and hear what Nanako and Mimiko have to say. Their love for Geto is seen once again as they asked Sukuna to kill Pseudo-Geto. Since Sukuna feels like he's being ordered by these insolent curse users, he decides to kill Mimiko. She's shredded into pieces, and this horrifies her twin sister, Nanako. In a fit of rage, she attempts to take down the fabled Sukuna, only to meet the very fate that her sister meets moments ago.

While the twin sisters weren’t particularly the most exciting characters in the series, their contribution to the storyline’s progression can be seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.