How does Dagon's domain expansion work in Jujutsu Kaisen? Explained

It has already been established in Jujutsu Kaisen that a sorcerer's ability to perform a domain expansion makes them stand out from the rest. However, casting a domain isn't only limited to a Jujutsu Sorcerer, as several special-grade cursed spirits have also demonstrated their ability to perform the same.

Considering how Mahito and Jogo showcased their Domain Expansion in Jujutsu Kaisen, several fans wanted to know whether the cursed spirit Dagon also possessed the ability to perform a domain.

Fortunately, the recently released episode of Jujutsu Kaisen has finally ended the wait, as the cursed spirit expanded his domain for the first time. This article explains the special grade curse, Dagon's domain expansion, and how it acts in conjunction with his innate cursed technique.

Understanding Dagon and his domain expansion in Jujutsu Kaisen

Dagon was introduced in Jujutsu Kaisen as an unregistered special grade cursed spirit who aligned with Jogo, Mahito, and Hanami for the Shibuya plan. Born from the fear of water-based natural disasters, Dagon existed as a cursed womb until the Shibuya arc, where he evolved into a full-fledged cursed spirit capable of performing the domain expansion.

After evolving into a terrifying being, Dagon unleashed his full strength against Naobito, Maki, and Nanami in Jujutsu Kaisen. During the battle in Shibuya, the special grade cursed spirit activated his domain expansion, Horizon of the Captivating Skandha, to trap his opponents.

Dagon's domain expansion, Horizon of the Captivating Skadnha, is a tropical island with a forest of palm trees on one side of the shore. The domain has a vast ocean on the other side filled with dangerous marine life Shikigamis. This captivating place might seem familiar to many fans because this is where Kenjaku and other cursed spirits used to hang out.

Interestingly, Dagon's domain has a sure-hit function (like Mahito's or Gojo's), allowing the cursed spirit to conjure infinite marine Shikigamis to attack his foes. Since those Shikigamis instantaneously appear from the opponent's perspective, it makes them almost impossible to evade.

The latest episode of the anime saw how the Piranha-like Shikigamis in Horizon of the Captivating Skandha gave Naobito, Kento Nanami, and Maki a hard time. Dagon also possessed the power to produce man-eating Shikigamis directly from his body.

Apart from that, his extremely high level of cursed energy allowed him to conjure more Shikigamis from the ocean. As seen in Jujutsu Kaisen, Dagon possessed a wide variety of dangerous marine life Shikigamis, from eel-like creatures to sea serpents.

The cursed spirit also employed small sharks and piranhas as his familiars. Inside the domain, Dagon demonstrated another technique called "Death Swarm," which amplified the amount of Shikigamis he could conjure for offensive purposes. It was almost impossible to escape Dagon's domain expansion.

However, Megumi Fushiguro found a means to escape after involuntarily entering the domain. He intended to create a hole within the domain through which everyone could escape.

Conclusion

As a special grade cursed spirit, Dagon's domain expansion evoked a sublime experience of awe and terror. While the dazzling tropical island exuded a sense of romanticism, the inescapable aspect of the domain, coupled with the dangerous marine life Shikigamis, made it a terrifying place.

In terms of power, Dagon's domain expansion could have ended the lives of Naobito, Maki, and Nanami if it weren't for Megumi Fushiguro and ultimately Toji. Nonetheless, there's no doubt that MAPPA has done an incredible job of portraying Dagon's domain in Jujutsu Kaisen.

