Jujutsu Kaisen season 2: How Megumi's Domain Expansion saved Nanami and Maki from Dagon, explained

Megumi's domain expansion has become a hot topic of discussion following the release of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 14. The dark-haired sorcerer came in clutch and involuntarily entered Dagon's domain, using his own to rescue Nanami and Maki.

Expanding his domain inside Dagon's Horizon of the Captivating Skandha, Megumi was able to counter the sure-hit effects of Death Swarm to some extent. However, the dark-haired sorcerer had a different plan in mind to save Nanami and Maki than merely going for a domain's tug-of-war with Dagon.

As was revealed in the episode, he wanted to escape the domain by creating a hole inside. But what followed was something that Megumi didn't anticipate in his wildest imagination.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from Jujutsu Kaisen manga and anime.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2: Megumi's domain expansion accidentally lets Toji inside

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 14 saw Maki, Nanami, and Naobito take on the special grade curse, Dagon. The cursed spirit's strength surprised the sorcerers, and they had to improvise to land hits. While they were able to find success, the sorcerers could not challenge Dagon's domain.

The special-grade cursed spirit expanded his domain, Horizon of the Captivating Skandha, to trap Naobito, Nanami, and Maki inside a coastal area with a vast ocean in front of them. Dagon's domain had a guaranteed-hit effect, which summoned unlimited Piranha-like Shikigami to attack his foes.

Dagon's domain in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

Undoubtedly, it was a disastrous situation for Nanami, Maki, and Naobito, as they had no answer to Dagon's domain. After a while, the cursed spirit enhanced his capabilities and activated another technique inside his domain called Death Swarm to summon a large group of marine Shikigamis to his side.

The marine life Shikigamis devoured Naobito's right hand and swarmed at Nanami. Maki had no other option but to parry the attacks with all her might. At that point in time, to everyone's surprise, Megumi Fushiguro involuntarily entered the domain and gave Maki the special cursed tool, Playful Cloud.

Megumi's domain expansion in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

Moreover, to negate the sure-hit effects of Dagon's endless Death Swarm, the dark-haired sorcerer activated his own domain, Chimera's Shadow Garden. The cursed spirit noticed the sorcerer and called him foolish for entering the domain on his own.

But soon he realized that the sure-hit effects of his domain were gone and realized that it was Megumi's domain expansion that caused it. Dagon then surmised that both his and Megumi's domains were locked in a domain's tug of war.

Nanami and Megumi in the episode (Image via MAPPA)

However, Megumi had a different objective in mind. He told Nanami in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 how he wanted to open a hole in the domain's barrier and use it to escape with everyone. Since the hole he came through was already closed, he focused on creating a hole big enough for one person to go through for a few seconds.

Considering how Dagon lacked the same capabilities as Satoru Gojo, Megumi felt that the cursed spirit most likely couldn't use domain expansion multiple times a day. As such, escaping the domain meant a chance for them to win in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2.

Megumi creates the hole in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

However, fans would know that escaping a domain isn't that easy. In fact, Satoru Gojo once called it "practically impossible". Apparently, a domain's cubic volume appears different on the inside and outside. As a result, someone trapped inside wouldn't know about the location of the domain's boundaries.

But since Megumi Fushiguro touched the edge of Dagon's domain, he knew about the location. Thus, he told Nanami that the barrier's edge was right below him. As he prepared to create the hole, Nanami called out to his allies and asked them to assemble.

Dagon realized Megumi's plan and rushed to stop them from escaping. However, he was too late, as Megumi was successful in opening the hole in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2. But what happened next startled even Megumi. The resurrected Toji Fushiguro climbed through the hole and entered Dagon's domain.

What followed was absolute carnage as Toji Fushiguro obliterated the special grade curse using Maki's Playful Cloud, which he stole from her. After Dagon's death, Horizon of the Captivating Skandha ceased to exist, and the sorcerers found themselves in Shibuya.

Final thoughts

Megumi's domain in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

While one may argue that it was eventually Toji Fushiguro who saved Nanami, Maki, and others, the credit goes to Megumi's domain expansion to a great degree. If he hadn't entered Dagon's domain and expanded his own to counter the sure-hit effects, Nanami, Maki, and Naobito would have died.

Likewise, if he hadn't opened the hole in the domain, Toji Fushiguro couldn't have possibly arrived and slaughtered Dagon. As such, Megumi's domain in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 came in clutch.

