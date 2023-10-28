Attack on Titan Final trailer shows Mikasa & Eren's final stand

Attack on Titan fans have been anxiously waiting for this day since the final trailer for the concluding season was released. The trailer revealed key information, especially to those who have already read the manga.

There were plenty of rumors floating around online regarding the ending of the anime. A sizeable portion of the fanbase was utterly disappointed with how the manga concluded the story.

Therefore, fans believed that the anime could potentially feature a conclusion that deviated from what was shown in the Attack on Titan manga. But, all hopes for an anime-original ending were squashed when the new trailer was uploaded. It featured glimpses of the same events that were showcased in the Attack on Titan manga.

However, anime-only fans of the series are quite excited as Eren and Mikasa take their final stand, which will decide humanity’s future.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the Attack on Titan manga chapters.

Attack on Titan final trailer gives fans a glimpse of the series’ ending

There is no doubt that Eren and Mikasa will be in the spotlight throughout the course of the concluding season. In the trailer, we can see the likes of Levi Ackermann, Reiner, Mikasa, and Armin fight against Eren and the other Wall Titans.

Eren, who’s in his Founding Titan form, has powers that make him near indestructible. However, those who have read the manga know that Mikasa Ackermann plays an instrumental role in defeating Eren.

To give readers a quick recap, the interaction that took place between Ymir Fritz and Eren Jaeger led to the latter receiving the powers of the Founding Titan. Following that, Eren unhardened the walls, initiating the Rumbling. The effect of this decision was catastrophic as it wiped out nearly 20% of all human life. His goal was always to destroy the Curse of Ymir.

He wanted to destroy every single human being except for the people of Paradis, while saving his closest friends and making them heroes. This was shown repeatedly in Attack on Titan and the manga confirmed it with the way the story concluded. Mikasa has always been close to Eren and she would do anything to keep him safe. However, there came a point when Mikasa started to notice the path that Eren chose to take.

Expand Tweet

It led to the Rumbling, which Mikasa and her friends, including Armin and Levi, wanted to stop. As the trailer suggests, Mikasa took her final stand against her loved one.

What the trailer didn’t reveal for obvious reasons, is that she prevailed. Mikasa knew that Eren’s body was in the mouth of the Founding Titan. After she located his body, she cut his head off and killed the man she loved dearly. Following this, a rather disturbing panel showcased Mikasa kissing Eren after he was beheaded.

As the trailer showed, Mikasa and Eren will be taking their last stand in the concluding season of Attack on Titan. As stated earlier, the two fan favorites put everything on the line. Furthermore, Eren’s intentions for doing what he did will also be explored in detail which is something that the anime-only fans of the series have been waiting for.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

