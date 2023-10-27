Why fans hate Toji Fushiguro's entrance in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 14, explained

While Toji Fushiguro's grand entrance in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 14 made a considerable buzz on the internet, several fans felt that the scene lacked a keynote from the manga. The dramatic episode saw Toji entering Dagon's domain through a hole that Megumi created using his own domain so everyone could escape.

Undoubtedly, Toji's entrance into Dagon's domain was one of the iconic moments in the manga. As such, many fans looked forward to relishing the scene in the anime. However, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 14 removed an essential aspect of this scene from the manga that considerably marred the impact on the audience.

As a result, several fans took to social media to express their disappointment over Toji Fushiguro's entry in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 14.

Fans express their disappointment as Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 14 cuts the narration during Toji Fushiguro's entrance

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode had its shortcomings from the production's perspective. While some animated sequences were excellent, other scenes couldn't capture the manga's essence. For instance, Toji Fushiguro's entrance scene lacked the same intensity felt in the manga.

Many ardent fans of the series feel that Toji's scene in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 14 was underwhelming given how the episode cut the narration during his entrance. According to them, the narration was what made Toji Fushiguro's entrance scene a legendary one in the manga.

Notably, the reincarnated Sorcerer Killer appears inside Dagon's domain in chapter 109 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, accompanied by a narration that goes like this:

"Those who inherited the curse of the Zenin family...the one who couldn't fully leave behind that curse...they would all bear witness...to the naked flesh of the one who set himself free. To the one who left it all behind! And his overwhelming intensity". - Jujutsu Kaisen manga (Chapter 109)

The narrator's words heightened the ceremonial aspect of Toji's entrance. But as mentioned previously, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 14 cut this all-important narration. Additionally, the scene was devoid of any background OST, and the animation felt jarring to some extent.

As a result, several fans expressed their disappointment on X (formerly Twitter). A majority of fans noted how the animation studio failed to capture the scene's essence by removing the narration.

Some fans also described the animation quality of the scene as "Slideshow animation", and wanted the studio to redo Toji's entrance. A fan also compared the scene from both anime and manga and explained how the latter had portrayed the "aura" of Toji in a better way.

However, not everyone was of the same opinion as many audiences came to support the animators. It's a known fact that the MAPPA animators are facing production issues as of late. Despite that, they are striving to produce high-quality episodes. Recently, an animator working at MAPPA also tweeted about the harsh schedule.

As a result, many fans hailed the team behind Jujutsu Kaisen anime for trying to animate Toji Fushiguro's scene in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 14 despite the tight schedule. Others also hoped that the next episode would contain the missing narration from the latest episode, considering how it made the scene a grand one.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

