Did Toji Fushiguro come back to life in Jujutsu Kaisen? The resurrection of Toji Fushiguro, explained

Inarguably, the most shocking point in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 11 was Toji Fushiguro coming back in the Shibuya Arc. Through a series of developments, the sorcerer Ogami and her Seance technique, which later malfunctioned, essentially resurrected Toji Fuhsiguro.
Despite having limited screen time, Toji had made a significant impact and won over the hearts of viewers during his appearance in Gojo's Past. His unexpected comeback in season 2, episode 11 only heightened the anticipation for his future adventures and made viewers question "Did Toji come back to life?" If he did, they were left wondering, how he managed to do so.
Toji Fushiguro's resurrection via a broken cursed technique in Jujutsu Kaisen episode 35
Toji Fushiguro appeared in the second part of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 at 10.01 pm at the Shibuya Central Tower, in the second act of the Shibuya Incident arc. A sorcerer named Ogami, in league with Kenjaku, was guarding the curtains that enveloped Shibuya and resurrected Toji to fight Takuma Ino.
Utilizing her unique cursed technique called Seance, Ogami has the power to summon the physical abilities of deceased individuals. In a last-ditch effort to defeat Ino, Megumi, and Yuji, she taps into Toji Fushiguro's strength by channeling it into her grandson's body.
In the beginning, the grandson had control because of Toji's physical strength. However, an unexpected turn of events happened when Toji Fushiguro's heavenly restriction drained his cursed energy and gave him a superhuman body.
Toji's immense physical prowess eventually overpowered the grandson's spirit, leading to a sort of reincarnation wherein Toji took control of Ogami's grandson's body. Transformed into this new entity, Toji effortlessly defeated Dagon, a powerful curse, and swiftly dispatched Ogami.
What made Toji's situation unique was his heavenly restriction, which completely eliminated his cursed energy. As a result, he gained extraordinary strength and heightened senses. Because Ogami's grandson had no cursed energy and Toji couldn't consume cursed energy due to the heavenly restriction, the Seance technique couldn't receive the signal to end.
Typically, the technique would have ended when the vessel, Ogami's grandson, exhausted his cursed energy. However, these unusual circumstances led to the technique becoming uncontrollable. Now resurrected, Toji Fushiguro relied solely on instinct, actively seeking out powerful adversaries and engaging in battles with them.
Toji Fushiguro made a powerful introduction in the Hidden Inventory Arc of Jujutsu Kaisen, displaying his unmatched fighting abilities. He crossed paths with a resurrected Gojo Satoru and astounded fans by overpowering the seemingly invincible sorcerer.
Toji's remarkable strength, tactical brilliance, and unwavering self-assurance had a lasting impact, quickly earning him a devoted fan base despite his limited screen time. However, in an unexpected twist, Toji met his demise when Gojo awakened his true power, leaving fans shocked by the sudden loss of this captivating character.
Toji made an unexpected comeback in season 2, episode 11 of Jujutsu Kaisen, solidifying his enduring appeal. This surprising reappearance has sparked a wave of excitement among viewers, who eagerly anticipate further appearances in upcoming episodes. Toji's mysterious nature and extraordinary combat skills continue to captivate audiences, establishing him as a beloved character within the Jujutsu Kaisen universe.
In summation
Toji Fushiguro's comeback in season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen, particularly during the Shibuya Incident arc, was a major highlight for fans. His mysterious persona and distinct powers quickly made him a favorite among viewers. With his unexpected reappearance, the audience's excitement is still evident, showcasing Toji's long-lasting appeal in the series.
Find the entire Shibuya Arc timeline here.
Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.