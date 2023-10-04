Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 11 preview hints at Yuji and Megumi teaming up with Takuma Ino

MAPPA has finally released the preview synopsis and images for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 11. The episode, titled Summon, is set to come out on Thursday, October 5, 2023. The anime will first be broadcast on NBS/TBS at 11:56 pm JST. After that, it will be available to watch on different streaming platforms.

The previous episode saw Mechamaru inform Yuji about Gojo's status. With not a lot of time to rescue Gojo, Mechamaru instructed Yuji to inform others about Gojo getting sealed. Following that, Yuji teamed up with Megumi and Takuma Ino. Elsewhere, Geto waited for Prison Realm to process while Choso and Mahito went off to kill Itadori.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 anime.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 11 preview hints at new opponents for Jujutsu Sorcerers

Itadori and Megumi as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 11 preview (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 11, titled Summon, will most likely start from where the previous episode ended. After Yuji Itadori informed Nanami, Megumi, and Takuma about Gojo, Nanami entrusted Yuji and Megumi to Takuma.

Nanami Kento himself needed to find Ichiji. Till then, he needed Takuma to look after the two students. Upon being trusted by Nanami, Takuma gladly accepted the responsibility and headed on his mission with the two students.

Takuma Ino as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 11 preview (Image via MAPPA)

As per the preview, the trio is set to try and break one of the curtains. However, Yuji Itadori's punch is set to fail in breaking it open. That's when the three will remember how curtains work. A curtain's strength increases if the castor is located outside the curtain. It works even better when the curse user is located in an obvious position.

Jiro Awasaka as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 preview (Image via MAPPA)

Therefore, Yuji, Megumi, and Takuma are set to go atop a tower in Shibuya. Fortunately, they are set to find three curse users, who have raised the curtain. They are Jiro Awasaka, Ogami, and her grandson.

As evident from the preview images, Yuji and Megumi are set to fight Jiro Awasaka, while Takuma Ino may try to take down the other two curse users.

Ogami and her grandson as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 11 preview (Image via MAPPA)

However, the preview images hint at the curse users using an ominous ability. If one takes a hint from the episode title, there is a chance that the curse users might be set to call someone. Nevertheless, fans will have to wait until the episode gets released to learn more.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.