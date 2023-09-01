Who is Yuko Ozawa in Jujutsu Kaisen? Yuji Itadori's love interest, explained

With the release of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 6, fans finally got to see Yuji Itadori's love interest, Yuko Ozawa. While the character only had a small appearance in the episode, she was the first character that was introduced as a love interest for any student from the main trio. Thus, let's take a look at who Yuko Ozawa is and why her appearance remained short.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has been split into two arcs. The first arc, the Hidden Inventory arc, was adapted in the first five episodes, while the second arc, the Shibuya Incident arc, will be adapted in the next 18 episodes. However, the sequence entailing Yuji Itadori's love interest is actually from a previous arc, the Death Painting arc.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Why does Yuko Ozawa have a crush on Yuji Itadori?

Yuko Ozawa is Yuji Itadori's love interest in Jujutsu Kaisen. She was his classmate in their Junior High School and happened to develop a crush on him back then. Given that she was overweight during the time, she was quite insecure around boys. However, one day she happened to overhear a conversation where Yuji revealed that he liked Yuko.

During the conversation, Yuji Itadori revealed that he liked Yuko because of her way of eating and elegant writing. Given that he saw something in her that she herself hadn't noticed, Yuko developed a crush on him.

That said, Yuko was a very timid girl, hence, she wasn't able to reveal her feelings back then. She had to muster a lot of courage to even ask Yuji for a photograph on graduation day. Following that, Yuko moved to Tokyo, during which she grew taller by 15 centimeters and lost some weight due to the stress of moving.

With her appearance having changed quite a bit, Yuko felt much more confident in herself. Additionally, upon learning that Yuji was in Tokyo, she decided to approach him to reveal her feelings.

Why did Yuko Ozawa not reveal her feelings to Yuji in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Yuko Ozawa did not reveal her feelings to Yuji Itadori because she did not want to act like the people that she hated. When Yuji arrived at the diner upon Nobara's summons, Nobara and Megumi were concerned that Yuji wouldn't be able to recognize Yuko due to her change in appearance. Nevertheless, Yuji happened to recognize her very easily.

During their meeting, Yuko decided not to reveal her feelings to him. She had decided to approach him because of her change in appearance. However, she realized that she did not want him to like her based on her new looks. She believed that if she did approach him at the time, she would end up acting like the people that she hated.

Hence, she decided not to reveal her feelings to Yuji at the time and gave her contact information to Nobara Kugisaki. Hopefully, fans could witness the two have a reunion in the series' future.

