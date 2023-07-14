Gojo has always put Yuji before Megumi (and Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 229 confirms it)

With the spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 229 having come out, the manga may have finally revealed who Satoru Gojo favors between Itadori Yuji and Megumi Fushiguro. While the chapter doesn't state it directly, the context for the same paints a picture that helps fans recognize the strongest sorcerer's bias.

The previous chapter saw Satoru Gojo and Ryomen Sukuna go toe-to-toe as both countered each other's moves with precision. While onlookers were left worried whether Sukuna could repair his burnt-out cursed technique, Gojo began to wonder why Sukuna wasn't using Mahoraga.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 229: Gojo looks to take revenge for Yuji

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 229 saw Satoru Gojo and Ryomen Sukuna expanding their domains consecutively. At the time, onlookers were certain that if Sukuna were to be exposed to Gojo's unlimited void even once, Gojo would win. Moments later, that did happen, as Gojo's domain expansion reached Sukuna 0.01 seconds before Sukuna's attack reached him.

However, as evident from the Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 229 spoilers, irrespective of the fact that Gojo's Unlimited Void’s Sure Hit technique did hit Sukuna, the strongest sorcerer did not want to kill the curse. Instead, he wanted to make Sukuna suffer by crushing his heart, lungs, and liver, bringing him even closer to death than Sukuna did to Yuji at the Juvenile Detention Center.

Satoru Gojo as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

That said, one must remember that Sukuna is currently within Megumi Fushiguro's body. Thus, any damage he was causing to the curse was also set to affect Megumi. Regardless of that fact, Gojo kept attacking Sukuna, wanting to crush his body and take revenge for hurting Itadori Yuji.

Even when Satoru Gojo escaped the Prison Realm, he wasn't shown to be much affected by learning that Sukuna had taken over Megumi's body. While these incidents could be portrayed in such a way due to the fact that Yuji is the protagonist, given how long Gojo has known Megumi, this shouldn't be the case.

How fans reacted to Gojo's actions in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 229

WorriedSick @ObinaCharlene @biyuuji Gojo, I just need you to get our boy Megumi back pleaseeee

eyden noel @eydennoel like okay cool cool @biyuuji Even his first born child no lesslike okay cool cool

Fans were disappointed to see that Gojo was treating Megumi's body so poorly in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 229. Given that Megumi was the first sorcerer to come under Gojo's wing, fans established a father-son relationship between them. After having such a relationship built between them, fans felt hurt that Gojo would go so far against Megumi to take revenge for Yuji.

Fans thus hoped that Gojo would save Megumi in the end, regardless of whatever he had planned to do.

❤️ Jen ❤️ @traffylover @biyuuji Honestly I don’t think it has anything to do with getting revenge for yuji…gojo is just trying to do what megumi tried to do to get yuji back when sukuna ripped his heart out…which means gojo is trying to help megumi

Dudu @Dudundee @biyuuji He's making sure that Sukuna has to make a binding vow with Megumi for him to escape.

Meanwhile, other fans were certain that Gojo wasn't trying to hurt Sukuna to take revenge for Yuji but to save Megumi. When Sukuna almost killed Yuji, Yuji was the one who was in control most of the time. Thus, Sukuna took the opportunity to injure his body and force him to make a binding vow with him.

However, when Sukuna took over Megumi, Megumi had no such control over his body as Yuji did. Hence, fans believed that Megumi's body needed to be injured even more than Yuji's body had been injured previously. This would force Sukuna to make a binding vow with Megumi, allowing him to return to normal.

