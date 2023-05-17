Considering that Demon Slayer's Muzan Kibutsuji and Jujutsu Kaisen's Ryomen Sukuna are the strongest beings in their species, anime fans have often ended up asking if the Demon King Muzan could defeat the King of Curses. While both characters are known to be astronomically strong in their franchises, they had or have an adversary that was stronger than them, thereby provoking debate about their prowess.

With the rise of AI in recent times, chatbots like Google Bard, ChatGPT, and others have become go-to platforms for questions such as the one mentioned above. In the same vein, we asked Google Bard if Demon Slayer's Muzan Kibutsuji could defeat Jujutsu Kaisen's Ryomen Sukuna, and the AI's response was quite unexpected.

Google Bard believes that Demon Slayer's Muzan would not be able to defeat Jujutsu Kaisen's Sukuna

Ryomen Sukuna as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Google Bard’s response to the aforementioned question was as follows:

"It is a difficult question to answer definitively, as both characters are incredibly powerful. However, based on the information that we have about them, it seems likely that Sukuna would be the victor in a battle between the two."

While Google Bard did try to express a benefit of the doubt for both characters, from the very onset, the AI bot believed that Ryomen Sukuna would be the victor if he and Muzan were to fight each other.

The AI then went on to explain Sukuna's strengths and what makes him stand out in a battle against Muzan:

"Sukuna is a powerful cursed spirit who is known for his incredible strength, speed, and durability. He is also a master of cursed techniques, and he has a wide range of abilities at his disposal."

Muzan Kibutsuji as seen in Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

Google Bard also tried to back Muzan Kibutsuji in the battle, but the demon king's abilities seemingly fall short when compared to that of the King of Curses:

"Muzan Kibutsuji, on the other hand, is the strongest demon in the Demon Slayer universe. He is incredibly powerful, and he has a number of abilities that make him difficult to defeat. However, Sukuna's abilities seem to be more versatile and powerful than Muzan's. Additionally, Sukuna has a number of regeneration abilities that would make it difficult for Muzan to kill him."

Ryomen Sukuna as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Google Bard also described a way in which Demon Slayer's Muzan could defeat Jujutsu Kaisen's Sukuna. However, the probability of the same seemed really low to the AI bot, which is why it decided that Sukuna would be the winner:

"Ultimately, it is possible that Muzan could defeat Sukuna if he was able to land a fatal blow. However, it seems more likely that Sukuna would be able to outmaneuver Muzan and defeat him with his superior abilities."

However, Google Bard did not leave Demon Slayer fans without a proper explanation for their antagonist's defeat, as the AI tool went on to give a detailed analysis of the strengths and weaknesses of both characters. With that, the AI hoped to have responded to the question appropriately.

Muzan Kibutsuji as seen in Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

Here are the strengths and weaknesses of the two characters as described by Google Bard:

Sukuna

Strengths:

Incredible strength, speed, and durability Master of cursed techniques Wide range of abilities Regeneration abilities

Weaknesses:

Can be arrogant and overconfident Not as intelligent as Muzan

Muzan Kibutsuji

Strengths:

Strongest demon in the Demon Slayer universe Immortality Regeneration Poisonous blood Can turn others into demons

Weaknesses:

Not as powerful as Sukuna Not as versatile as Sukuna

Ryomen Sukuna as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

The final analysis drawn by the AI was this:

"Based on this analysis, it seems clear that Sukuna has the edge in terms of power and abilities. He is stronger, faster, and more durable than Muzan, and he has a wider range of abilities at his disposal. Additionally, Sukuna's regeneration abilities would make it difficult for Muzan to kill him. Therefore, it seems likely that Sukuna would be the victor in a battle between the two."

Despite how much Google Bard tried to seem neutral during the response, it seems quite evident that the AI bot favored Ryomen Sukuna from the very onset. However, the bot did try to explain its decision comprehensively, which should be more than enough explanation of who is the strongest antagonist.

