8 power-hungry anime characters like Muzan Kibutsuji

The main antagonist of the anime Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Muzan Kibutsuji is a force to be reckoned with. Being the progenitor of all the demons, it is not unbeknownst to fans of the anime that Muzan’s power can’t be measured. Aside from his destructive skills, he has unique blood that can power up any demon that can withstand its effects.

Despite his overwhelming power, the only thing he wishes for is immunity to sunlight, for once he has conquered the sun, he will wreak havoc even in broad daylight. Although his efforts to seek a solution to his one and only problem are always futile, he refuses to give up because his ultimate objective is to become the perfect being who is flawless.

Many characters in the anime universe, like Muzan, are relentless and destructive. In this article, we've compiled a list of eight power-hungry anime characters who share similarities with the titular character.

Light Yagami and 7 other anime characters who share Muzan's ambition of being flawless

1) Madara Uchiha (Naruto)

Madara Uchiha as seen in Naruto (Image credits: Masashi Kishimoto/ Studio Pierrot/ Viz Media)

Madara is renowned as the legendary Uchiha whose prowess in all aspects of Ninjutsu was stated to be unbelievable. His mastery over his Mangekyo Sharingan was so impressive that the thought of facing Madara gave his opponents nightmares.

However, the only person to defeat him in a row was Hashirama Senju, whose prowess in Ninjutsu was deemed unparalleled. In the anime, after Hashirama and Madara’s last fight, the latter went into hiding and started preparing for the Infinite Tsukuyomi plan.

Madara not only deceived many characters to reach his goals and become unstoppable but also got his body modified during his reincarnation. After assimilating the entire Ten-Tails from Obito, stopping Madara became nearly impossible.

2) Griffith (Berserk)

Band of Hawk’s leader, Griffith came off as an intimidating individual who cared about his people a lot, especially Guts and Casca. He never would have turned evil if it wasn’t for Casca choosing Guts over him. He ultimately chose power over friendship during The Eclipse and became God Hand’s fifth member, Femto.

After becoming a Femto, Griffith turned cold-hearted and didn’t even give a thought to the people who cared about him. Griffith’s hunger for power suppressed all of his emotions, and he didn’t even feel bad after violating Casca and becoming the enemy of Guts.

3) Vegeta (Dragon Ball)

Every Dragon Ball anime-manga fanatic is aware that one of their favorite characters in the franchise, Vegeta, has only one goal and that is to surpass his biggest rival Goku. He goes through harsh training and always tries to exceed his limits. Vegeta carries an unceasing rage within him that keeps his iron-clad will intact.

The only reason behind his cold and harsh disposition is due to the abuse his race suffered at the hands of Frieza. Vegeta also has a jealous side, which can be seen when Goku overpowers him by acquiring new feats.

4) Light Yagami (Death Note)

Light Yagami as seen in Death Note (Image credits: Takeshi Obata/ Tsugumi Ohba/ Madhouse/ Viz Media)

After getting his hands on the Death Note, Light started developing a god complex and went on a killing frenzy, eliminating each person whom he deemed unworthy of life. Later, he eventually became a self-proclaimed god under the name of Kira. In the pursuit of becoming the supreme being, he killed many people who became obstacles in his path.

In the anime, Light didn’t even give a thought about how his actions led to the death of his own father. He used many people as tools to make them carry out his orders, including Misa Amane who loved him unconditionally. Light Yagami is the perfect example of how power corrupts people's minds, and makes them acquire tyrannical traits.

5) Demiqas (Log Horizon)

The guild master of Brigandia, Demiqas has little tolerance for those who do not follow his orders. Being a powerful Monk-level character in Elder Tale he keeps dominating others who are weaker than him and even challenges those who try to outsmart him. Kazuto Kumada plays the character Demiqas in the real world.

In the anime, unlike others, he only plays a game to conquer it and to make everyone his underlings. Demiqas doesn’t usually hold grudges, but after getting defeated by Nyanta, the former started developing animosity towards the latter. Demiqas likes to fight his own battles and despises those who display cowardice.

6) Genos (One Punch Man)

Whilst most of the characters in anime want to become powerful only to wreak havoc upon others or to become a god themselves, Genos does it to protect humanity from the wrath of the monsters. Genos was just an ordinary human, but one fated day an unknown assailant killed his entire family. Dr. Kuseno found Genos who somehow managed to stay alive.

At the request of Genos, Dr. Kuseno transfigured his entire body into a cyborg. In the anime, Genos remains in contact with Dr. Kuseno to get even more powerful modifications, which will confer upon him an advantage against powerful monsters. After meeting Saitama, Genos became his disciple and hoped to surpass the former one day.

7) Eren Yeager (Attack on Titan)

Eren cares about his friends and the entire Eldians, which is why he waged a war against the Marleyans for the atrocities they have inflicted. Eren wanted to remind them of everything they were responsible for, so he started robbing them of their Titan powers and eventually became an unstoppable force.

In the anime, he even got power from Ymir by giving her the only thing she yearned for her entire life and that is freedom. After becoming the most powerful being on the planet, he proclaimed to destroy the entire world excluding Paradis.

8) Sosuke Aizen (Bleach)

Sosuke Aizen as seen in Bleach (Image credits: Tite Kubo/ Studio Pierrot/ Viz Media)

Aizen was planning to become the strongest being from the beginning. Aizen kept his animosity hidden behind a friendly façade and played along like a 5th Division captain. After Rukia’s arrival in the Soul Society, he took the Hogyoku hidden inside the body of the former and defected Soul Society.

In the anime, Aizen not only betrayed the entire Gotei 13 but also Momo Hinamori who cared about the former a lot. Aizen was so driven by power that he didn’t care about anyone's life and even stated that human lives are worthless. After assimilating Hogyoku, he attained such godly feat that not even the likes of Yamamoto Genryusai were able to stop him.

