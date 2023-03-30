8 pairs of Blue Lock and Jujutsu Kaisen characters who have the same voice

With Blue Lock season 1 recently being finished and Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 right around the corner, anime fans have a lot of good anime lined up one after the other. While the story and the setting of these anime differ a lot, they do share some similarities, given that both anime have the same voice actors.

Hence, this list will take a look at the pairs of Blue Lock and Jujutsu Kaisen characters that share the same Japanese voice actors and how similar and different these characters are from one another.

Ryusei Shidou and 7 other voice actors who have voiced Blue Lock and Jujutsu Kaisen characters

1) Shoei Barou and Ryomen Sukuna

Junichi Sawabe is a successful voice actor who has voiced characters in several anime, video games, live-action films, and dramas, etc. As such, he has voiced Blue Lock's Shoei Barou and Jujutsu Kaisen's Ryomen Sukuna.

Both characters seem to be quite similar to each other as both consider themselves to be above the rest. While Sukuna is the antagonist of his series, Barou aims to become the villain on the football field.

2) Rin Itoshi and Toge Inumaki

Kouki Uchiyama is a Japanese actor and voice actor who has won several awards for his work. He has voiced both Blue Lock's Rin Itoshi and Jujutsu Kaisen's Toge Inumaki.

Although both Rin and Toge are considered the silent-type characters, they have their differences as well. While the former has an aggressive side to himself due to his goal of surpassing his brother, Inumaki is often seen as expressive about his sense of humor.

3) Sae Itoshi and Suguru Geto

Takahiro Sakurai is a Japanese voice actor, narrator, and radio personality who has provided his voice for several TV animations and films. He has voiced both Blue Lock's Sae Itoshi and Jujutsu Kaisen's Suguru Geto.

Both Sae and Geto have similar personalities, given how they discriminate against groups of people. While Sae hates the Japanese football scene as he considers it to be lukewarm, Geto hates non-sorcerers and is often heard calling them monkeys.

4) Reo Mikage and Megumi Fushiguro

Yuuma Uchida is a Japanese voice actor and singer who has not only voiced in several anime and video games but also provided ending theme songs for several anime. As a voice actor, Yuuma Uchida voiced both Blue Lock's Reo Mikage and Jujutsu Kaisen's Megumi Fushiguro.

While both Reo and Megumi are from renowned families, they have different personalities. The former's personality is based on his one-sided friendship with Nagi, while Megumi is considered a much calmer person overall.

5) Seishiro Nagi and Mahito

Nobunaga Shimazaki is one of the most renowned voice actors in the anime industry, having voiced the main characters in several anime like Baki, Fruits Basket, etc. He has voiced both Blue Lock's Seishiro Nagi and Jujutsu Kaisen's Mahito.

Both the characters have quite unique personalities. While Nagi is a lazy character but is considered gifted at football, Mahito is a cursed spirit aiming to replace humanity with his kind.

6) Jingo Raichi and Koukichi Muta

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka is a Japanese voice actor who has won several awards for his field, all the while providing his voice for several anime, video games, films, etc. He has voiced both Blue Lock's Raichi Jingo and Jujutsu Kaisen's Koukichi Muta.

While the Blue Lock character is overly confident about his abilities and is bashful about them, Koukichi uses a proxy to hide his true self, which is fragile and weak.

7) Reo's Mother and Tsumiki Fushiguro

Saori Hayami is a voice actress and singer signed to Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. She has voiced Reo's mother in Blue Lock and Megumi's step-sister Tsumiki from Jujutsu Kaisen.

While she has voiced supporting roles in the two anime, Saori has voiced several important characters as well, including Spy X Family's Yor Forger and One Punch Man's Fubuki. However, not a lot is known about both Reo's mother and Tsumiki, except for their respective relationship with Reo and Megumi.

8) Ryusei Shidou and Satoru Gojo

Yuuichi Nakamura is a Japanese voice actor, narrator, and YouTuber who is widely known for his narration and voice-acting works. He has worked in several well-known anime, including My Hero Academia, Dr. Stone, and Haikyuu!!

Known for voicing Jujutsu Kaisen's Satoru Gojo, Yuuichi has also voiced Blue Lock's Ryusei. While both characters carry different auras around them, they do have their similarities, considering how both of them do not feel the need to show off their strength, even if they are at the top of their fields.

