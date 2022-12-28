Blue Lock: Why Seishiro Nagi is disliked by so many fans, explained

Blue Lock anime fans have a lot to look forward to as the series takes a one-week break. The upcoming cour 2 is set to adapt the Second Selection Arc, as it is set to start with Yoichi Isagi teaming alongside Meguru Bachira and Seishiro Nagi in the 3v3 match against the top three players of the Blue Lock Project.

While Isagi and Bachira have been friends ever since they entered Blue Lock, Nagi Seishiro was their opponent only until recently when Team Z faced Team V in the final match of the first selection. However, with the candidates having to form teams of three, Nagi joined Isagi and Bachira in hopes of playing alongside Isagi.

Why do Blue Lock fans dislike Nagi Seishiro?

Nagi Seishiro as seen in Blue Lock anime (Image via 8bit)

While Nagi Seishiro may currently be ranked seventh amongst all candidates before the third round of the Second Selection, he is one of those rare players who did not take much time to adapt to the game.

Even before Nagi started playing, he had great first-touch control, which signified his potential. His talent was noticed by Reo Mikage, who himself had just started playing football recently, aiming to win the World Cup. Seeing Nagi's potential, Reo convinced him to join him in his quest to win the World Cup, promising a carefree future for Nagi if they were successful.

Reo Mikage and Seishiro Nagi as seen in the Blue Lock anime (Image via 8bit)

Reo and Nagi had an incredible winning streak, having not lost a match since they began playing together. However, this changed when Team Z won against Reo and Nagi's Team V, with a wonderful goal by Isagi, making the score 5-4. Thus, the duo lost their winning streak, after which their relationship seemingly changed.

In the second round of the Second Selection, the candidates were to form teams of three as Nagi wanted Isagi to join him and Reo. However, when Isagi rejected his proposal, Nagi immediately gave a counteroffer asking them if he could join their team.

Witnessing how easily Nagi was willing to leave him, Reo was evidently sad as he previously believed that Nagi wanted to share his path in their quest to win the World Cup. However, that was no longer the case as Nagi Seishiro simply wanted to get stronger, ever since the monster within him awakened in the match against Team Z.

This is why most Blue Lock fans dislike Nagi Seishiro, as he betrayed his friend Reo Mikage by switching sides and joining Isagi and Bachira after their defeat at the hands of Team Z. This was a crucial hit for Reo, who was already humbled by his first defeat. But to see his partner leave him right after might have been quite emotionally damaging for him.

Reo Mikage as seen in Blue Lock anime (Image via 8bit)

While Nagi himself did not have any ill thoughts about Reo as a friend or a teammate, given the circumstances, it would seem to anyone that Nagi left Reo because of their defeat against Team Z. However, that was not the case as Nagi simply wanted to observe Isagi and play football alongside him.

