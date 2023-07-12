Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 229 spoilers and raw scans: Gojo takes revenge for Yuji as Sukuna is forced to summon Megumi’s strongest Shikigami

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 229 is set to be released on Monday, July 17, 2023, at 12 am JST in Shueisha’s Shonen Jump issue 33. The spoilers released earlier today reveal that the battle continues yet again with Gojo finally landing a concrete blow to Sukuna.

In the previous chapter, Gojo and Sukuna Simultaneously destroyed their Domains. Sukuna sustained too much damage but managed to keep up with Gojo long enough to activate Mahoraga’s wheel. After that, Gojo’s eyes started drooping and his nose started bleeding.

Disclaimer: This article contains heavy spoilers from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 229.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 229 spoilers show Gojo’s unlimited Void finally affecting Sukuna as Mahoraga is summoned

According to Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 229 spoilers, the chapter is titled “Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown, Part 7”. The spoilers also reveal that the series will be on a break next week.

According to the spoilers, Gojo wipes off the blood on his face and heals himself with Reversed Cursed technique as he and Sukuna engage their Domains once more. This proves that Sukuna has learned how to heal his Cursed Technique using Reversed cursed Technique, and has just done so to expand his Domain in such quick succession.

While Kusakabe thinks that Gojo should beat Sukuna into withdrawing his Domain once again, Shoko believes that if Sukuna can be exposed to Unlimited Void even once, it would be over. She posits that if the Shrine collapses within three minutes, Gojo will win.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 229 spoilers then return to the battle, where the two sorcerers are going at it with full strength. Their Domains are destroyed once more, and Sukuna is left injured. The onlookers comment that Gojo is clearly the winner in terms of the Domain battle.

The two opponents heal their Cursed Energy and cast their Domains once again, but Sukuna is slower to do so than Gojo. Even though the difference is less than 0.01 seconds (reminding readers of the infamous 0.2 seconds of Unlimited Void in Shibuya), it is enough to make Sukuna’s Malevolent Shrine collapse within the stipulated 3 minutes.

Gojo's 0.2 seconds Domain in Shibuya (Image via Shueisha/Gege Akutami)

Sukuna is finally affected by the Unlimited Void’s Sure Hit technique, but Gojo refuses to let him die yet. His goal is not, as some readers might assume, to save Megumi, but to reduce Sukuna physically to a state worse than Yuji was at the Juvenile Detention Center. However, Sukuna manages to summon Mahoraga at the last moment.

Here, the Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 229 spoilers are slightly unclear whether he summons Mahoraga with his dying breath, thus removing himself from the equation, or if he already has full control over the Shikigami. The latter option seems likely as Mahoraga appears to be bigger than anything Megumi ever summoned.

Megumi's Mahoraga in Shibuya (Image via Shueisha/Gege Akutami)

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 229 spoilers do not answer whether Sukuna is alive or dead, nor does it show if he switched laces with the Shikigami as he did during his battle with Yorozu. Gojo prepares to destroy Mahoraga with a single hit, which makes it clear that he can win against Mahoraga and has been under no threat from the Shikigami while Megumi was possessing it.

However, in Sukuna's hands, the Shikigami is strong enough to start to punch at the Barrier from the Inside. Gojo realizes that the Shikigami has already had enough time to adapt to his Domain when the Barrier starts to break.

