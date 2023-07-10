Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 1 review: Did changing the Director for Gojo’s Backstory pay off for MAPPA? Explored

It’s difficult, and perhaps foolish, to judge the course of an entire season based on the first episode, but Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 1 compels one to do just that. The episode had a lot riding on it, especially for Director Shota Goshozono. While it opened to an overwhelmingly positive reception, much of the online buzz comes from devoted fans, not objective observers.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 1 has already raised a lot of eyebrows with the unprecedented number of added scenes and creative changes made to the original content. Coupled with the controversies surrounding the voice actors and MAPPA’s infamous workload, the change in director for this season was a make-or-break decision for the studio.

While it may be too soon to classify the season one way or the other, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 1 provided the viewers with a solid sample of what sort of vision this new staff has and what to expect from the rest of the season. However, despite the general overview of the episode being very positive, there are a few unavoidable faults to be found in the episode as well.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 1 review: Added scenes and different art style makes an interesting change from season 1

Gojo in Seasons 1 and 2 (Image via MAPPA)

Like Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood was to Studio Bones, season 1 of Jujutsu Kaisen was what solidified MAPPA’s reputation. Mangaka Akutami was more involved in this season than in the previous one, and he has aided in the addition or changes to the manga chapter adapted in each episode.

The first cour of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will adapt the 15 chapters (65-79) of the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death arc into a controversial five episodes (25 -29) with a chapter-to-episode ratio of three. However, the first episode only adapts chapters 65 and 66, with about half a chapter’s worth of added scenes, which is a staggeringly high amount of original content for an episode that is not a filler.

A brief summary of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 1

Gojo and Geto in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

The arc is set a decade before the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie when Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto were second-year students of Tokyo Jujutsu High. The episode begins with a cold opening, depicting Geto Suguru’s monolog that ends with him and Gojo confronting each other at the very end of the arc. The episode then moves to Gojo, Geto, and Shoko saving Utahime Iori and Mei Mei from a Cursed house.

Gojo and Geto, friends with different ideals, are then given the task of protecting Riko Amanai, a Star Plasma Vessel, and delivering her to Master Tengen, the de facto god of the jujutsu world. Two different organizations, Q and the Time Vessel Association, are after Riko for contrasting reasons. Gojo and Geto soon find themselves in individual battles against the soldiers of Q., while the other party sends mediator Shiu Kong to recruit assassin Toji Fushiguro for their cause.

Continued excellence: Voice cast, music, and animation

To get the obvious out of the way first, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 1 follows the footsteps of its predecessor in terms of smooth and dynamic animation. While the use of the manga style during gag scenes may seem excessive, the serious moments make up for it with clean lines and fluid actions. However, some scenes may appear a bit choppy, like the one where Gojo stops several knives with his Infinity, but they are easily overshadowed by the action sequences,

Another consistent win for the series is its incredible voice cast. Despite the controversies surrounding Takahiro Sakurai (Suguru Geto) and his dynamic with Yuichi Nakamura (Satoru Gojo), he has won fans’ hearts in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2. Gojo’s Past arc is their playground, and they play off each other during the first episode brilliantly. They are assisted by Aya Endo (Shoko Ieiri) and Yoko Hikasa (Utahime Iori), with Takehito Koyasu (Toji Fushiguro) joining the series and immediately showing his talent.

The opening and ending themes for this season are credits to the makers as well, and both sequences are jam-packed with symbolism and Easter eggs. Moreover, the background score did not have a chance to flourish in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 1, but it shows equal promise.

Hit or miss: Art style

The first noticeable difference between the two seasons comes in terms of the art style. This is most glaringly obvious in Gojo, but it can also be seen in Geto and the background. The art for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is less sharp and leans towards a watercolor aesthetic. It’s a subtle attempt to move away from the vivid and mesmerizing style of season 1 towards a more understated yet brighter outlook.

As such, it is difficult to say from just Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 1 how this art style will pair with the story we have ahead. Some might say that the slightly cartoony and over-bright color palette may detract from the seriousness of a certain moment, where season 1’s darker and richer tones would have suited better. However, given that this was approved by mangaka Akutami, who himself changed his art quite a bit during this arc, it may show some promise yet.

Geto in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

One noticeable difference is while Director Park chose to present Geto in the movie with a distinct disapproval, Director Goshozono strives to bring out the more righteous and grey tones of this character. Geto is presented throughout the first episode in softer lines and more blended colors and lacks the sharper outlines and richer undertones of his design from the movie.

Knowing the plot of this arc, these drastic differences between the two presentations make perfect sense and are a good way to visualize the changes Geto goes through. In contrast, Gojo’s eyes will draw the most attention as they did in season 1, and the contrast in them under the two directors also presents a good visualization of his character development.

Downsides: Excessive humor

Given that most manga fans know that, and have since taken it upon themselves to hint about it to most anime-only fans, while Hidden Inventory is not the most tragic of all Jujutsu Kaisen arcs, it is undoubtedly the most disheartening one. The bright, airy, bubbly appearance of the arc quickly devolves into a pile of broken faith and wrong choices at the wrong moments.

Given this knowledge, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 1 comes off as too bright and too funny, almost drowning out the hints of the coming tragedy. It disrupts the delicate balance that season 1 had set so brilliantly. It may appear to be a complete antithesis of managaka Akutami’s tone from the Shibuya Incident arc onwards in the manga.

One may argue that given the ending of the Hidden Inventory arc and the events of the upcoming Shibuya Incident arc, viewers need as many happy moments as possible. However, the same notion makes the transition all the more jarring and could be taken as mocking. The added humor and gag scenes lack the anticipation of dread that was prevalent in the manga.

Director’s touch: Camera angles and creative liberties

The angle makes this dialogue more foreboding (Image via MAPPA)

While the difference is only noticeable in certain scenes, Director Goshozono has more sophisticated camerawork than his predecessor. This is most notable when Gojo and Geto take the mission from Yaga in the classroom. The angles and the focus especially show promise, but episode 1 would still be too soon to call it an improvement.

What is a definitive improvement is the increase in creative interpretation in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2. While there are several added scenes, the re-imagination of existing scenes makes them better than the manga. While the extended cut of Utahime and Mei Mei’s trudge through the mansion can be called slightly unnecessary and dragging, the basketball court was a masterstroke and will be discussed below.

The makers also showed prudence in splitting up Gojo and Geto during Riko Amanai’s rescue beforehand. It allowed them to elongate the conversation and insert the added scene of Geto breaking through the glass of a highrise building to jump after a falling stranger.

It also allows them a jump start in introducing the duo’s vastly differing priorities and modus operandi. Opening with Geto's monolog was another wise decision as it allowed the director to put more emphasis on the character and introduce him as more of a viewpoint character than Gojo, who is the protagonist of this arc.

Symbolism

As stated above, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is rife with symbolism. The two theme songs are drenched in it and need articles of their own, which will be linked at the end of this review. The manga had already presented the dichotomy of Gojo and Geto’s derivatives in life via dialog and others’ observations.

However, the first episode does a brilliant job of presenting this through movement and visual clues, which is one of the key ways an anime is supposed to illustrate a manga’s points. Taking the basketball scene, for example, viewers can clearly discern the first glaring analogy: Geto plays by the book and fails to make a simple jump shot, while Gojo plays erratically and makes every single basket.

While this is a good illustration of their power levels and ideals, the creators accomplish more by moving this scene from a stationary classroom to an active playing field. By showing them playing against each other, especially by Gojo taking the ball from Geto and Geto blocking Gojo’s shot, the director also illustrated how these ideals, and by extension, these two individuals, can never end up on the same side.

The instance that stands out most is Geto making his famous declaration while looking down at the ball and not at Gojo as every manga reader had anticipated. It lends a sense of hopelessness to the scene, especially after he misses the shot directly after.

Final thoughts

Was changing the director for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 the right decision? Well, the first episode is hardly enough to make a concrete judgment. But was it the right decision for this arc particularly? Keeping in mind that things can always go pear-shaped from episode 2, the answer to the latter question would be a resounding yes.

The Hidden Inventory arc is a break in continuity, it is essentially the tale of an ending. The viewer already knows the tragedy and is acutely aware of where every character ends up]. What this arc presents is its “how, " which requires a softer touch.The pacing MAPPA has chosen for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 might not be alarming per se. However, it does put more pressure on the director to give more attention to nuances and visual representation.

Geto in teh movie and in Season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

While director Sung Hoo Park is known for his bold style and breathtaking action sequences, this arc is more poignant and emotional than the rest. While it is also heavy in action – this is a battle shonen series after all – Hidden Inventory has more moments of inner reflection than almost all other arcs of the manga.

Director Goshozono seems to take a more neutral approach toward the past of the strongest sorcerer, which is both refreshing and promising. Viewers can only wait to see if Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 2 continues this quality, and perhaps then a more concrete answer can be found.

