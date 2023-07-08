Every hidden meaning and Easter egg in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 ending theme

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 premiered on July 6, 2023, and with that, fans finally saw the visuals of the much-anticipated ending song, Akari (Lantern), by Soushi Sakiyama. What’s interesting is that the ending song has numerous foreshadowing, hidden meanings, and easter eggs. Mainly focused on Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto, the ending theme explored a lot more than what fans could expect.

Rich in symbolism, Akari (Lantern) was not only a visual spectacle but it also offered many topics for deep discussion. Along with the meaningful lyrics, the imagery of the Siamese fighting fishes, the red lily spider flower, and multiple other moments were captured in the ending song of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2. Thus, this article explores all the easter eggs found in the ED and describes the hidden meaning behind each of them.

Disclaimer: This article contains heavy spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

The ending theme in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 foreshadows the events while offering multiple easter eggs

1) The lyrics of the first verse in the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 ED

Before going into the visuals, the lyrics of the ending song, Akari, in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 foreshadow the events to come in the anime. The lyrics of the first verse roughly translated from Japanese are as follows:

“Before my goodwill crumbles away/ I should have told you everything/ In a life descending and dissolving into the night/ Fuzzy emotions, a flickering light”

The song seems to be a message from Geto to Gojo. In the Hidden Inventory arc, the former's ideology that "jujutsu sorcerers exist to protect the non-jujutsu sorcerers" is crumbled due to several tragic events. Gradually, he changes and his life descends and dissolves into the night.

However, from the lyrics of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 ED, it’s apparent that deep inside, he cherished the memories of Jujutsu High, when he was with Shoko Ieri and Gojo. The fuzzy emotions within Geto still flicker every now and then, despite his change of heart.

2) The symbolism of the Siamese fighting fishes

Betta fishes representing Geto and Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen ED (Image via Mappa)

The ending theme of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 starts with the visuals of two Betta splendens (or Siamese fighting fishes) swimming. One of those fishes, with glowing eyes, represents Gojo, whereas the other fish with black eyes represents Geto. At around the 15-sec mark of the ED, the fish that represents Geto turns black and causes a ripple in the water. It foreshadows that he would change and his newfound ideology would make him turn against the jujutsu sorcerers.

Moreover, the reason why the Betta splanden turns black and develops black spots is due to poor water conditions and stress. Similarly, the environment of the jujutsu world emits nothing but poisonous miasma - one that slowly but surely corrupts Geto’s soul.

Betta fish representing Geto turns black (Image via Mappa)

Unforeseen events turn his ideology upside down, corrupting him in the process. On the other hand, Gojo remains undeterred by the same environment. He still retains his original self, which is represented by the white Siamese fighting fish.

Later on in the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 ending, Gojo was shown watching the black fish swimming by, whereas Geto closes his eyes and fails to see the white fish right in front of him. It’s implied that Gojo’s eyes, even though he won’t follow the ideals of Geto, would still follow his "friend." On the other hand, Geto, convinced that Gojo won’t understand his purpose, closes his eyes, which is why he is unable to see his "friend."

3) Riko Amanai’s Fate

Riko Amanai's past is getting erased (Image via Mappa)

It was revealed in the first episode of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 that Riko Amanai is the new Star Plasma Vessel for Master Tengen. In other words, Master Tengen would rewrite her body information and merge with her. Therefore, Riko’s life prior to merging would cease to exist. She would lose her identity as Riko Amanai and become the new vessel for Master Tengen.

Riko turns back one last time (Image via Mappa)

The visuals where a classmate of Riko Amanai wipes the background with a duster seem to be erasing Riko’s identity. In the next visual of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 ED, Riko is seen carrying her books and belongings in a box, totally aware of her fate. However, the next moment, she turns back. In the manga, it is revealed that Riko was given a choice to run away from her fate. However, here, turning back is perhaps her looking back to her life for one last time.

4) The red spider lily flowers

Red Lily Spider as seen in ED of Jujutsu Kaisen S2 (Image via mappa)

There are several symbolisms embedded within this particular visual of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 ED. It’s also interesting because this visual draws a parallel to Demon Slayer and many other fantasy anime shows. In Japanese folklore, the red spider lily signifies death. The Hidden Inventory arc shows the dark side of the jujutsu society. It’s the beginning of the doom that’s to be showered upon the lives of every jujutsu and non-jujutsu sorcerer.

According to the legend, if one were to see someone whom they would never meet again, the red spider lily (Lycoris radiata), or higanbana, would bloom along the path. The fully bloomed flower symbolizes the impending death of several characters in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2.

5) Satoru Gojo and the rain

Gojo with an umbrella under the rain (Image via Mappa)

Many Jujutsu Kaisen fans may have the question, “Why Gojo is using an umbrella when he has infinity?”. The fact that Gojo is shown to be using an umbrella implies that he didn’t have his cursed technique Infinity active 24/7 in the past. However, in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, how he would learn the full extent of his limitless will be shown later on.

6) High and mighty Gojo and a rational Geto

Gojo Satoru and Geto Suguru (Image via Mappa)

There was a sequence in the ending theme of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 where Gojo is seen above the skyscrapers, which shows his outlook toward the world. The white-haired sorcerer is unaffected by the things that are below him. He wants to soar above. On the other hand, Geto is sitting below, a rational person, too tired to care for such lofty idealism.

7) Young Nanami is shown

Nanami in his Jujutsu High days (Image via Mappa)

At around the 1:02 mark in the ED, fans see Nanami at the extreme left. Of course, he will be shown in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 in the coming episodes. It’s another easter egg that one could easily miss.

Nanami looks uncharacteristic here with his hairstyle and uniform. However, it has to be said that Nanami was also a student of Jujutsu High at that time, so he didn’t venture into the corporate world by then. In Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, Nanami's past will be shown along with Gojo and others.

8) The arcade scene foreshadows Geto’s fate

Gojo and Geto at the Arcade (Image via Mappa)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 ending visuals also has an arcade sequence where Gojo and Geto are locked in a battle. The former wins and is shown to be jubilant. Fans could quickly think of Geto’s eventual loss against Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie.

9) Geto not eating at the restaurant

Geto and his friends, as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen s2 ED (Image via Mappa)

While this might be a little farfetched, the reason why Geto is not eating in this part of the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 ED perhaps has to do with his cursed technique. Geto exorcises curses and consumes them, which leaves him nauseated. On the other hand, Gojo digs into all the burgers.

10) Gojo and Geto's shadows

Shoko and Gojo's shadow is shown but not Geto's (Image via Mappa)

It’s interesting that at the 1:11 mark of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2's ending theme, Gojo and Geto’s shadows are shown on a snow white ground. It’s another indirect foreshadowing of the fact that Geto can never be an equal to Gojo despite being powerful. As a result, he would fall behind Gojo, and the shadow imagery seems to evoke just the same.

11) Gojo and Shoko are in the light while Geto is seen standing in the shadows, facing away

Geto, Shoko and Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 ED (Image via Mappa)

The aforementioned sequence seen in the ED of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 represents the eventual outcome of the trio - Gojo, Shoko, and Geto. The events of the Hidden Inventory arc, or Premature Death arc, would obliterate the vision of the world that Geto had.

He would embrace the darkness, and look to eradicate all the non-jujutsu sorcerers. On the contrary, Gojo and Shoko would continue the legacy of the jujutsu sorcerers and strive to save the weak from the curses.

12) The underbridge scene further plays with the concept of walking the separate path

The underbridge, Geto, and Gojo (Image via Mappa)

In Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 ED, the last sequence of Gojo and Geto walking side by side under a bridge further foreshadows that they would eventually walk separate paths. The bridge is shown to have two paths. Gojo and Geto would later on take two different paths and go away from each other.

On this note, the underbridge shown in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 ED is actually a real location in Japan. However, it’s only a single-path bridge. As such, Mappa cleverly made it a two-path bridge to reinforce the concept of separation.

Akari, or the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 ending, thus sees several foreshadowing and easter eggs. With each sequence and imagery, the video has shown multiple symbolisms that has provided fans with several topic of discussion.

