Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Releases Ending Theme Video Ahead of Premiere

On July 2, 2023, a snippet from the ending theme of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 was released on the series' official website. The video featured a few lines from Soushi Sakiyama’s “Akari (light/Lantern)”, the song which will serve as the third ending theme of the series.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is set to premiere on July 6, 2023, at 11.56 PM JST. The season is split into two consecutive cours. Given that season 1, which was structured the same, had two opening and ending themes, it’s prudent to assume that Akari is only the first ending theme of the second season. The video and more information regarding the song and the season are provided below.

On July 2, at 9.02 pm JST, the official Jujutsu Kaisen website released a 23-second snippet from Soushi Sakiyama’s “Akari”, the ending theme song from the first cour of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2. The video was posted on the artist's official Twitter account and YouTube channel as well.

The video features four lines from the song set against a backdrop of an image of Satoru Gojo, Suguru Geto, and Shoko Ieri in their high school days along with the name of the artist and the song. The song lyrics from the video can be roughly translated to :

“I realized that something which can be anywhere, I could only find that here // Even if we’re only speaking of silly things, please show me your blushing face”

As pointed out by several viewers, the lyrics have a distinctly romantic interpretation. This, coupled with Mappa’s constant marketing of Gojo and Geto together, leads staunch fans to hope for a less nuanced dynamic between these two characters than was shown in the manga. This notion is helped by the Opening theme “Ao no Sumika”, which was leaked in full only a few days ago.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will premiere on July 6, 2023, at 11.56 pm JST on MBS/TBS networks in Japan. The international audience can stream the season on Crunchyroll, which will simulcast the season in North and South America, and Europe. Netflix is set to broadcast the season in Asia-Pacific. The season will run for two consecutive cours, which will cover likely 24 episodes.

The season is set to adapt the entirety of the Gojo’s Past/Hidden Inventory arc (manga chapters ) in the first cour. The second cour will adopt some parts of the Shibuya Incident Arc (manga chapters). the opening theme song “Ao no Sumika (Blue House)” will be performed by Tatsuya Kitani, while the ending theme “Akari” will be performed by Soushi Sakiyama.

The season will show Gojo and Geto’s friendship during their high school years, and what compelled them to end up on different sides as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen 0. Readers can find detailed release times for episode 1 here: Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 1 release date and time, countdown, and more.

