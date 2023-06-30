Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 1 preview and title leaked ahead of premiere

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 1 is set to be released on Thursday, July 6, 2023. While fans wait for its premiere, the preview images, episode title, and synopsis were leaked a week before its release. The anime will be available to watch on Hulu and Netflix.

Jujutsu Kaisen follows the story of Itadori Yuji, a boy who consumed a talisman of a powerful curse known as Ryomen Sukuna. Identifying Yuji as a threat, the higher-ups of Jujutsu High decided to give him a death sentence. That's when the strongest sorcerer came to his help.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 1 leaked preview hints at Gojo, Geto, and Ieiri back in school

Title: "HIDDEN INVENTORY"



Synopsis: "Year 2006. Sorceress Utahime and Mei Mei are investigating a Western-style mansion that has a history. Suddenly, the building begins to collapse and they are thrown into the air..." Jujutsu Kaisen Season-2 Episode-1Title: "HIDDEN INVENTORY" #JJKS2 Synopsis: "Year 2006. Sorceress Utahime and Mei Mei are investigating a Western-style mansion that has a history. Suddenly, the building begins to collapse and they are thrown into the air..." #JJKSpoilers Jujutsu Kaisen Season-2 Episode-1 Title: "HIDDEN INVENTORY" #JJKS2Synopsis: "Year 2006. Sorceress Utahime and Mei Mei are investigating a Western-style mansion that has a history. Suddenly, the building begins to collapse and they are thrown into the air..." #JJKSpoilers https://t.co/crEeVLNbR3

While Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 1 is set to be released on Thursday, July 6, 2023, the preview images and episode title were leaked a week earlier by popular leaker and Twitter user @king_jin_woo.

The first episode of the upcoming anime is set to be titled Hidden Inventory. The first season focused on Itadori Yuji and how he joined Jujutsu High. However, the second season is set to show fans the past, i.e., a time when Satoru Gojo was a student at Jujutsu High.

As per the synopsis leaked online, the anime is set to be based in 2006, i.e., 12 years before the first season's events. Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 1 will show sorceresses Utahime Iori and Mei Mei investigating a Western-style mansion with a history. It is to be assumed that some curse has manifested itself in the mansion. However, during their investigation, suddenly, the entire building begins to collapse as the two sorceresses are thrown into the air.

While that's all that has been leaked about the synopsis, @king_jin_woo also leaked some preview images from the anime, giving fans a hint of what is set to happen in the episode.

As evident from the preview images, one can predict that the anime's first episode will introduce the characters to the fans. Considering that the anime is set 12 years back in time, the characters have new character designs. While they have already been released and introduced by the anime, some fans may need more context.

The upcoming arc, i.e., the Gojo's Past Arc, will focus on Satoru Gojo, Suguru Geto, and Shoko Ieiri from when they were students at Jujutsu High.

Thus, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 1 might help fans learn more about them and how close they were to each other during their high school days. As fans would know after watching the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie, Gojo and Geto were friends before, so the upcoming season will focus on that.

