Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 223 reveals why Utahime is the key to Gojo defeating Sukuna

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 223 spoilers and raw scans were released on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, bringing with them a truly exciting look at upcoming events. According to the spoilers, the final fight between Satoru Gojo and Sukuna kicks off in a very unexpected manner, changing the way the series looked at power scaling.

Jumping off of that point, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 223 makes it clear that such discussions will center not around Gojo or Sukuna, but on Utahime herself. With her incredible Cursed Technique finally being revealed in the issue, fans are now understanding why Akutami waited until this point to show her skills.

Likewise, Utahime’s use of her Cursed Technique as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 223 is further emblematic of her value in the fight against Sukuna. In fact, based on what’s seen in the latest spoilers and raw scans, Utahime seems to be an instrumental factor in Gojo’s fight versus the King of Curses, Ryomen Sukuna.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 223 puts Utahime in the spotlight with Gojo as fight against Sukuna begins

Brief spoiler recap

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 223 begins with a focus on Gojo and the elder members of the anti-Sukuna squad. Meanwhile, Uraume and Sukuna are discussing how the battle’s location hasn’t been set yet, prompting the latter to say he can see Gojo’s aura from afar. A flashback then plays out in which Gakuganji apologizes to Gojo for killing Principal Yaga, but Gojo calls it his fault for getting sealed. After Yaga’s final words are discussed, Gojo says things might not be so bad with Gakuganji leading as it’s revealed that all the higher-ups have been killed.

The issue then jumps back to the present, where Ichiji and Utahime are doing something to help Gojo. It’s revealed that Utahime’s Cursed Technique, “Solo Solo Kinku,” can enhance the total Cursed Energy output of any sorcerer, including herself. Gojo, Utahime, Ichiji, and Gakuganji are then seen doing all the required steps for their Cursed Techniques, despite a sorcerer’s skill lying in how many steps they omit from this process.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 223 then reveals that this is to the effect of allowing Gojo to use a 200% powered up Hollow Purple on Sukuna, who feels intimidated by the attack and tries to tank it. The final pages see Sukuna’s right hand burnt and destroyed due to not being able to notice the amount of Cursed Energy output in the attack. The final panels see Gojo remind an angry Sukuna that he’s the challenger here.

Why Utahime is the key to Gojo’s victory

While the specifics of Utahime’s Cursed Technique in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 223 have yet to be determined, her initial usage of it appears to indicate that she will be a vital support tool in Gojo's fight. With Utahime boosting Gojo’s limitless supply of Cursed Energy, what Gojo can do, how long he can last, and how powerful he can be truly becomes theoretical in every sense of the word.

With this in mind, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 223 clearly establishes Utahime as the key to Gojo’s victory against Sukuna. If he’s able to take his already impressive attacks and multiply them greatly, he has a great chance at victory even against a Ten Shadows Technique user of Sukuna’s level.

Similarly, overcoming the Ten Shadows Technique is set to be key to Gojo achieving victory based on his words to Megumi earlier in the series. If Gojo is able to do so with brute strength, the opportunity also exists for him to slowly chip away at what is Sukuna’s specifically anti–Gojo Cursed Technique by killing off Shikigami.

If Gojo is somehow able to eliminate the Ten Shadows Technique from the fight, then his victory is all but guaranteed with Megumi’s body then providing no clear advantage over Yuji’s Likewise, Gojo’s promise of victory at the onset of the series, when Sukuna was in Yuji’s body rather than Megumi’s, becomes relevant once again.

However, this is a fairly big assumption and also doesn’t give Sukuna the credit he deserves in terms of being knowledgeable and aware of the Ten Shadows Technique’s value in this fight. More likely than not, he recognizes this and will do everything in his power to prioritize keeping that card in his hand until he absolutely needs to play it.

