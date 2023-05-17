One Piece chapter 1084 (Raw Scans): Sabo teams up with an unlikely ally as Im-sama appears

One Piece chapter 1084 raw scans were released on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, bringing with them a truly exciting on-hands look at the issue’s alleged events. While spoilers and raw scans, however legitimate they may seem, aren’t officially confirmed until the chapter officially releases via Shueisha, the raw scans do corroborate information from text-based leaks.

Likewise, One Piece chapter 1084 does allegedly and excitingly show Im-sama confronting Nefertari Cobra during his discussion with the Gorosei. Especially shocking about this move is that he establishes himself as the true ruler of the World Government by sitting on the Empty Throne. It’s likely at this moment that Cobra became a target of assassination for the World Government.

Assuming the raw scans are proven legitimate upon the issue’s official release, One Piece chapter 1084 seems set to be an incredibly exciting follow-up to the Reverie flashback. While the announcement of a one-week break for the next issue is unfortunate, fans will undoubtedly see it prove worth the wait upon its official release.

One Piece chapter 1084's raw scans show Charlos’ attempts at capturing Shirahoshi while Cobra meets Im-sama

Raw scans

ONE PIECE (ワンピース) Spoilers @OP_SPOILERS2023 #ONEPIECE1084



Luffy in the Cover Page of Weekly Shonen Jump Magazine Issue No. 25 Luffy in the Cover Page of Weekly Shonen Jump Magazine Issue No. 25 #ONEPIECE1084Luffy in the Cover Page of Weekly Shonen Jump Magazine Issue No. 25🔥 https://t.co/ZTnfZM9N7c

One Piece chapter 1084’s raw scans begin with a focus on Sabo, who is still making his way through Pangaea Castle while fighting the fortress’ guards. Jewelry Bonney appears out of nowhere after he eliminates one group of enemies, and the two then begin making their way through the castle together.

One of Karasu’s crows appears next to them as they run and says something to Sabo that seemingly shocks him. The crow is then shown to have a ring of keys in its mouth, possibly suggesting that Kuma has been or will be freed imminently. Sabo then hears some enemies coming, prompting him to pick up Bonney and hide on one of the hall’s decorative arches.

Later on, the two are shown to be discussing something after having come down from the rafters. However, the focus doesn’t stay on them long, as One Piece chapter 1084 then focuses on the Empty Throne room, where Cobra Nefertari is meeting with the Gorosei. He seems to be discussing some aspect of the Void Century and the World Government’s formation with them, given the use of the numbers “800” and “20” in his dialogue.

Cobra seems to be discussing a former Queen of Alabasta, seemingly corroborating the information found in text-based spoilers earlier in the week. The Gorosei show no visible reactions to this topic, but Cobra seems to be getting sterner and sterner as the conversation continues.

It’s then revealed that Im-sama has been listening to this conversation the entire time from the Room of Flowers. Meanwhile, Cobra is bringing up the initial “D,” which gets a rise out of a majority of the Gorosei. One Piece chapter 1084 then shifts to elsewhere at the Reverie, where Saint Charlos is yet again trying to capture Shirahoshi.

Other Celestial Dragons are seemingly telling the overjoyed Charlos not to do this, but he doesn’t seem to listen. Shirahoshi’s brother, Fukaboshi, then angrily rushes onto the scene, clearly intent on reclaiming his sister. He rushes Charlos, prompting Kuma to fire a laser beam in his direction. Thankfully, both he and Shirahoshi are able to get out of the way in time.

Fukaboshi then continues to rush Charlos while Rebecca, Leo of the Tontatta Tribe, and Sai of the Happo Navy observe. Saint Donquixote Mjosgard, who has personal ties with the Neptune royal family, gets in between Fukaboshi and Charlos to stop the former from doing something he’ll regret.

Leo and Sai, meanwhile, both attack Charlos, prompting Morley to take advantage of the opportunity to rescue Kuma. However, he makes himself known to the others as he does this, causing a stir despite the fact that Shirahoshi is now safe. One Piece chapter 1084 then returns to the Empty Throne room, where Im-sama is now ascending the stairs to the Empty Throne.

The Gorosei silently watch as this happens, as does Cobra with a horrified expression on his face. The issue then ends with Im-sama sitting on the Empty Throne and seemingly speaking to Cobra directly. Unfortunately, the chapter does end with the announcement of a series’ break next week.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes