Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 complete opening theme leaked ahead of episode 1 premiere

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is set to release this July and the opening theme has been leaked. The song Where Our Blue Is by Tatsuya Kitani recently surfaced online, generating a lot of excitement and positive receptions from the fandom.

There is no denying that Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is one of the most anticipated anime series of the year and there are a lot of expectations regarding what MAPPA Studio is going to do with this franchise. Following the success of the first season, fans wonder what the upcoming installment has in store for them.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 opening song acts as a metaphor for the friendship between Gojo and Geto

This opening is so heartwarming as it seamlessly captures the essence of Gojo's and Geto's Past Where Our Blue Is — Tatsuya Kitani (TV-version JJK S2 OP)Leaking it to my beloved JJK fandom from mafia. Subtitles + no sound watermarks version. Russian subtitles under this post. This opening is so heartwarming as it seamlessly captures the essence of Gojo's and Geto's Past https://t.co/N5HCcmGFN4

The opening song for the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen has been leaked, with fans all over the world excited about the new season. Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is set to premiere on July 6 and will be centered around Satoru Gojo's past. He is one of the most powerful characters in the series, and his friendship with one of the main antagonists, Suguru Geto, will also be an important aspect of the show.

The opening song of season 2 is an upbeat techno track with some relaxing elements to it as well. Besides that, the lyrics written by Tatusya Kitani work as a metaphor for the friendship between Gojo and Geto and how their bond deteriorates as the story progresses.

It has also been established that Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is going to adapt the Shibuya Incident arc, which is highly regarded as the best storyline in author Gege Akutami's manga series. Therefore, there is going to be a lot of material to explore in this new season.

The appeal and success of the series

GMV télécom @GmvTelecom Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Official Trailer 2 (English Sub) Extended Version Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Official Trailer 2 (English Sub) Extended Version https://t.co/vPLtVt4nsa

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most popular manga series in recent years and it has sold over 70 million copies since starting publication in March 2018. The story follows Yuji Itadori who becomes the vessel for a demonic overlord called Sukuna. He is enrolled in the Jujutsu High Academy, where he is trained to become a sorcerer. However, as he meets new friends, he also has to deal with a lot of tragedies.

The appeal of the series lies in its dynamic cast, the very strong fighting sequences, the very coherent battle system, and the great work by Akutami himself. The author is also known for subverting expectations, often taking a lot of risks in his work and doing so in a way that feels compelling and logical within his own world.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will be a very important moment for the franchise as it features Gojo's past and one of the best arcs in the series.

