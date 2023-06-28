Jujutsu Kaisen 3rd popularity poll sees Megumi and Yuji leave Gojo in the dust

With the spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 227 out, the manga also revealed the results of the third popularity poll, which saw Megumi Fushiguro win for the second time in a row. He is joined by Itadori Yuji in second place, as both leave Satoru Gojo in the dust.

Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen began serialization in 2018. Since then, the manga series has conducted three popularity polls. The third popularity poll was launched at the end of February 2023, and the results are finally here.

Megumi Fushiguro gets crowned as the most popular Jujutsu Kaisen character for the second time in a row

MEGUMI FUSHIGURO HAS BEEN THRONED AS POPULAR JJK CHARACTER TWICE IN A ROW!!!

With the release of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump issue 31, the magazine has revealed the results of Jujutsu Kaisen's 3rd popularity poll. The latest results saw Megumi Fushiguro win the poll, becoming the most popular character twice in a row.

In second place was protagonist Itadori Yuji, while Satoru Gojo, who only recently got unsealed in the manga, came in third place.

The surprising thing is that Megumi has nearly three times and Yuji nearly two times the votes that Gojo has. While Megumi and Yuji have 30,059 and 24,038 votes respectively, Gojo only has 11,591 votes.

1. MEGUMI - 30,059 votes

2. YUJI - 24,038 votes

3. GOJO - 11,591 votes

4. GETO - 6,487 votes

5. YUTA - 2,942 votes

6. NAOYA - 2,858 votes

7. NANAMI - 2,541 votes

8. INUMAKI - 2,459 votes

9. MAKI - 2,056 votes

10. CHOSO - 1,748 votes

Other characters to reach the top 10 include Geto, Yuta, Naoya, Nanami, Inumaki, Maki, and Choso.

Another thing that surprised fans was how mangaka Gege Akutami himself got placed in the 33rd position in the popularity poll.

Akutami Gege is placed 33rd in 3rd JJK popularity poll results

While it is normal for people to vote for the mangaka in the popularity poll, it is surprising that he was placed in the top 50 characters. This is unusually high for a mangaka.

How fans reacted to the popularity poll results

Fans were quite disappointed to learn that Megumi Fushiguro had won the popularity poll as they were worried about what mangaka Gege Akutami would do to him. Fans have observed how Akutami ends up targeting the character that wins the popularity poll.

After Megumi's win in the previous popularity poll, Ryomen Sukuna possessed him and killed his sister. With him again winning the poll, fans are worried that the mangaka might kill him off in the series.

That said, there were several fans who thought that Megumi's win should be credited to Sukuna, who has been controlling him all this time. As for Megumi himself, fans hope that the mangaka notices the character's popularity and makes him normal again.

