Jujutsu Kaisen creator Gege Akutami once again proves his hatred for Gojo in chapter 225

The most recent spoilers and raw scans for author and illustrator Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen manga series have been both exciting and worrying. Although many are extremely anxious following the leaks, at this juncture, fans should proceed with caution until the issue's official release on Monday, June 12, 2023, at 12 AM JST.

According to the most recent Jujutsu Kaisen leak information, Satoru Gojo and Ryomen Sukuna will continue their fight in the upcoming release for the series. As a result, fans are particularly concerned about a specific sequence of events relating to the fight's eventual outcome.

While many people remain confident that the series' do-gooders will triumph, others are less certain. For some, this doubt is heightened by Akutami's questionable relationship with one of the series' most beloved characters among fans.

Akutami’s hate for Jujutsu Kaisen fan-favorite Satoru Gojo has readers worried about battle’s outcome

Brief spoiler recap

The latest Jujutsu Kaisen issue began with a focus on Yuji and co., where it was explained that Sukuna is using Domain Amplification against Gojo to neutralize Infinity. It’s then explained that Domain Amplification is an upgraded version of Simple Domain, with the drawback being that even Sukuna can’t use their innate Cursed Technique simultaneously.

It’s then explained that Sukuna isn’t using Domain Expansion because he might not be able to win a battle against Gojo. It's because Sukuna’s Domain is barrierless. Choso then confirms that Yuki Tsukumo may have lost solely because she went with a Simple Domain against Kenjaku rather than a Domain Expansion, with Kenjaku’s Expansion also being barrierless.

As it’s said that even Gojo and Sukuna may not know the outcome of their Domain Battle, Higuruma points out that it’s happening as they speak. Inside Gojo’s barrier, both of their must-hit effects are overlapped and are canceled. However, since Sukuna’s Domain is barrierless and Domains can be broken from the outside, he attacks Gojo’s Domain externally. This breaks it and allows his must-hit effect to slice Gojo’s neck as the Jujutsu Kaisen issue ends.

Akutami’s hatred for Gojo explained

While Gojo taking damage in and of itself doesn’t prove that Akutami hates the character, it becomes very significant when considering the mangaka's previously established feelings. It’s well-documented that Akutami dislikes Gojo greatly, with several interviews, author comments, and more proving this beyond a doubt.

Even the way in which the series was written during and after the Shibuya Incident arc proves this, with Gojo being written out of Jujutsu Kaisen for over 3 years of publication. While removing Gojo from the Culling Games did also serve a purpose from the narrative perspective, there were surely other ways to achieve this without exiling him from the story completely.

Likewise, Akutami never once gave viewers a look at Gojo’s perspective within the Prison Realm. While this may have been a deliberate choice to the effect of leaving something to the imagination, it’s likely that Akutami’s feelings for Gojo influenced such a decision. Similarly, as soon as Gojo is freed, Akutami thrusts him into the most dangerous and likely final fight of the entire series.

Combined with the fact that Gojo’s neck is sliced open and his Domain Expansion destroyed in the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen issue, Akutami’s hate for the character once again becomes clear. While fans were already aware of Akutami's dislike for Gojo, these latest alleged spoilers and raw scans demonstrate unequivocally that Akutami goes out of his way to punish Gojo and his fans.

All of that being said, Akutami is likely professional enough to not let his distaste for Gojo completely derail the narrative. In other words, if Gojo is killed off in the fight with Sukuna, it’s likely to serve some greater narrative purpose rather than be a self-serving choice for Akutami. While diehard Gojo fans may not be able to see it this way, if such occurrences occur, this will most certainly be the case.

