10 most beloved Jujutsu Kaisen husbandos, ranked

Author Gege Akutami’s Jujutsu Kaisen series has gained widespread acclaim for its fresh take on the shonen genre and its inventive power system. However, one key strength of Akutami’s Jujutsu Kaisen is its plethora of well-written characters.

The series’ husbandos are worthy of admiration, with the best part being that the series features plenty of differing personalities so there' someone for everybody. Like always, there are some husbandos who rank above the rest. Follow along as we rank the 10 most beloved Jujutsu Kaisen husbandos.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Heroes dominate list of 10 most beloved husbandos from Jujutsu Kaisen

10) Mahito

Mahito as seen in the series' anime (Image Credits: Gege Akutami/Shueisha, Viz Media, Jujutsu Kaisen)

Despite being the main antagonist for the better part of the series thus far, Mahito is very popular amongst fans of the series. Despite his plans involving the destruction of humanity, his fans cite his unyielding resolve and fatal dedication to his goals as attractive aspects of his personality.

His philosophical nature also helps attract viewers as he discusses metaphysical concepts such as the soul and whether it comes before or after the body. There are fans who single him out as their number one husbando in the series, which goes to show how subjective this list can be.

9) Choso

Choso as seen in the series' anime (Image Credits: Gege Akutami/Shueisha, Viz Media, Jujutsu Kaisen)

Choso appears in the series as a villain initially, but eventually comes over to Yuji’s side after the manga’s Shibuya Incident arc comes to a close. As a result, fans begin seeing a new side of Choso as he appears more caring and brotherly than before.

The personality change greatly endeared him to fans, with some even choosing him as their favored husbando. Considering that is a Cursed Spirit, it’s quite an interesting choice.

8) Higuruma Hiromi

rori @ackarori hiromi higuruma’s introductory chapter was so good. & i keep seeing people make cool comparisons between his outlooks and megumi’s but i also think this chapter draws parallels between other elements in the manga. specifically jujutsu society’s attidue towards sorcerers like yuji hiromi higuruma’s introductory chapter was so good. & i keep seeing people make cool comparisons between his outlooks and megumi’s but i also think this chapter draws parallels between other elements in the manga. specifically jujutsu society’s attidue towards sorcerers like yuji https://t.co/Dim5z4xBtG

The first human entry on this list, Higuruma Hiromi attracted fans with his backstory and justice-centric personality. His willingness to protect those who had been unjustly accused at all costs played a major part in his rise to popularity.

Despite his brief appearance in the story, he was made out to be a very nuanced and complex character. The enigma only helped cement Higuruma's position as the top husbando for some of the series’ fans.

7) Kinji Hakari

Kinji Hakari’s recent bouts in the series have skyrocketed him to fame. While his personality was already considered attractive and intriguing after his initial debut, his fight versus Hajime Kashimo only enhanced his appeal further.

His optimistic outlook towards life come through even during combat which makes fans want to root for him. Although he can be cocky sometimes, he is still a firm favorite for many fans who have fallen in love with the character in a rather short span.

6) Aoi Todo

Todo as seen in the series' anime (Image Credits: Gege Akutami/Shueisha, Viz Media, Jujutsu Kaisen)

Aoi Todo has been a fan-favorite since his first introduction during the Goodwill Event arc, but the Shibuya Incident took his fame to an entirely different level. Following his appearance and contributions, he is now one of the most beloved husbandos in the series.

Like Hakari, he makes his love for life obvious as he desires to appreciate all the good things it has to offer. Todo also engages in some philosophical pondering during the arc in a memorable scene which was praised by all manga readers.

5) Suguru Geto

Geto as seen in the series' anime (Image Credits: Gege Akutami/Shueisha, Viz Media, Jujutsu Kaisen)

Despite being a main villain in the series throughout its entire run thus far, Suguru Geto has slowly become one of the most beloved husbandos among fans.

His cheery exterior masks a sadistic, dominative mindset which sees humanity as nothing more than an obstacle in the world’s evolution. Despite this genocidal logic, fans seem to absolutely love Geto. The shock value of how calm, cool, and collected he always seems to be likely plays a major role in drawing the viewers to him.

4) Toji Zenin

Myamura @king_jin_woo



• Name: TOJI FUSHIGURO

• BOD: 31st December

• CT: None

• Heavenly Restricted

• Hobby: Gambling

• Fav Food: Meat

• Disliked Food: Alcohol

(Since he can't get drunk at all)

• Stress: Zenin Family

#JujutsuKaisen Weekly JJK Character Info• Name: TOJI FUSHIGURO• BOD: 31st December• CT: None• Heavenly Restricted• Hobby: Gambling• Fav Food: Meat• Disliked Food: Alcohol(Since he can't get drunk at all)• Stress: Zenin Family Weekly JJK Character Info• Name: TOJI FUSHIGURO• BOD: 31st December• CT: None• Heavenly Restricted• Hobby: Gambling• Fav Food: Meat• Disliked Food: Alcohol(Since he can't get drunk at all)• Stress: Zenin Family#JujutsuKaisen https://t.co/62sy4JyYdJ

Toji Zenin’s brief and fatal appearance in the series is undoubtedly one of the most popular moments in the story thus far amongst fans. Nearly everyone looks back on Toji fondly, viewing him as a rightful rebel against the Zenin family’s archaic way of doing things.

His being a previous-generation version of Maki Zenin further endeared him to fans, as it showcased yet another Zenin family member rising to the top without Cursed Energy. His philosophy of rejecting the laws of the Jujutsu world (which Gojo and he have in common) also made fans fall for him without wasting a second.

3) Sukuna

Sukuna as seen in the series' anime (Image Credits: Gege Akutami/Shueisha, Viz Media, Jujutsu Kaisen)

Interestingly enough, the King of Curses himself is one of the series’ most popular husbandos. His insurmountable power likely creates a natural intrigue that fosters a desire to learn more about his character among fans.

Not much of Sukuna's personality has been revealed, but what has been shown thus far reveals that he is someone who prioritizes power and skill above all things. He’s intelligent but manipulative, which likely further plays into his unforeseen popularity.

2) Nanami Kento

Nanami as seen in the series' anime (Image Credits: Gege Akutami/Shueisha, Viz Media, Jujutsu Kaisen)

Nanami Kento is undoubtedly one of the top beloved husbandos in the series, with nearly every fan admitting to loving the character. His analytic, no-nonsense personality is highly appreciated by fans, partially due to the dynamic he developed with Yuji as a mentor, fellow combatant, and friend.

Considering how mentors are heavily favored by fans in most battle-action shonen series, this choice is not that surprising. There many aspects to Nanami’s character which fans love, and his status as a mentor only boosts his overall fame.

1) Satoru Gojo

Gojo as seen in the series' anime (Image Credits: Gege Akutami/Shueisha, Viz Media, Jujutsu Kaisen)

Fans found themselves fawning over Satoru Gojo from the moment he first appeared in the first episode/chapter of the series,. The appearance of his character initially drew the fans in, but they soon discovered his personality, immense power, and teacher role, which exponentially increased their love for him.

Being the most powerful character in the series is already enough to make him a beloved husbando, but his carefree personality is quite infectious as well. There’s little doubt that Gojo is the most beloved husbando in Jujutsu Kaisen.

