Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 166 reveals the most over-powered ability in the series

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 166 released this past Sunday, November 21st. With it, fans got a glimpse at the most fatal and final Domain Expansion/Cursed Technique combination in the series.

Hiromi Higuruma continues his fight with Yuji Itadori, which last ended in a retrial for Yuji’s murders as Sukuna during the Shibuya Incident. Yuji admits he’s guilty and takes full responsibility for the lives lost that night.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 166 continues the fight from there, introducing fans to one of the coolest and most overpowered abilities in the series yet.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 166: Higuruma's special ability revealed

Opening pages

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 166 opens with another Higuruma flashback, this time showing Higuruma speaking with a Mr. Yoshizawa. Yoshizawa commends some of his work before asking if Higuruma would have interest in becoming a judge. This expertly transitions back to the present, where Yuji and Higuruma are in combat.

We see Higuruma’s shocked expression at Yuji’s admittance of guilt, while Judgeman sentences Yuji to Confiscation and Death Penalty. Higuruma’s gavel then transforms into the Executioner’s Sword, while the narrator explains Confiscation and Death Penalty are necessary sentences to use the Sword.

The narrator continues to say anyone cut by the Executioner’s Sword will die without exception. In a series where clauses and techniques seem to pile up during some battles, it's an interesting choice to establish an absolute technique. Regardless, as of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 166, fans have a clear winner for the most overpowered ability in the series.

Higuruma pulls from his esquire experiences to say mankind is ugly inside, announcing to Itadori it’s the same looking at him as well. Higuruma has a fantastic line here, saying even if you shine a light through the darkness before your eyes, there’s just emptiness in front of you. It does very well to establish his character and attitudes even further than already done.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 166 finale

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 166 then shows us a great action sequence between Higuruma and Itadori. The two throw several chairs at each other in both long and close range combat, making for an awesome action sequence. It’s good to see Higuruma not only has power in the Cursed Energy and Technique sense, but some physical strength as well.

Cutting back to Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 166's opening flashback, we see Higuruma tell Yoshizawa he’s not cut out to be a judge. Yoshizawa questions this, to which Higuruma internally answers that people are weak and ugly, but externally cites his lack of ambition. Higuruma continues saying he thought he should value humanity’s depravity before admitting Itadori’s admission confused him.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 166 then revealed that Judgeman’s evidence had to do with Sukuna, not Yuji. Higuruma admits Yuji isn’t the one who killed those people before further questioning Itadori’s actions and deactivating the Executioner’s Sword. This leaves Higuruma open for attack, which Yuji capitalizes on with a gut punch.

Higuruma essentially cites a law regarding self control, for the reason why he deactivated the Executioner’s Sword. Since Yuji was possessed, it wasn’t his actions. Therefore, Higuruma rules that Yuji didn’t commit the crime. Yuji still takes responsibility since his weakness allowed Sukuna to take over, which Higuruma seems to ponder for a minute.

Higuruma gets up and tells Itadori to get dressed and sit down, before saying he’ll give Yuji his 100 points. In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 166’s closing pages, we see Higuruma ask Yuji (now sitting across from him) if he’s ever killed anyone of his own will.

Yuji confirms this, prompting Higuruma to ask “didn’t it feel awful” while we see Higuruma standing over two bodies. This scene seems to be in a courtroom, possibly continuing the flashback from earlier chapters.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 166 did a great job of advancing the Culling Game plot while including engaging storylines and fights. The debut of the Executioner’s Sword is incredibly significant as well, as fans now have one Cursed Technique that can seemingly stand above the rest.

While Higuruma didn’t use the Executioner’s Sword in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 166, it’s a safe bet that the technique will appear in later chapters. The ability is too overpowered for author Gege Akutami to not find a way to use it, even if the activation requisites are somewhat difficult.

Unfortunately, Jujutus Kaisen Chapter 166 brings along a week-long break for the series. This means fans will have to be on the lookout for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 167 on Sunday, December 12th. In the meantime, be sure to keep an eye out for spoilers, leaks, and other information.

