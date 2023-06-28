Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 227 spoilers and raw scans: Gojo and Sukuna’s battle sees a shocking new development

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 227 is slated to be released on Monday, July 3, 2023, at 12 am JST in Shueisha’s Shonen Jump issue 28. The spoilers released earlier today reveal that the chapter features an explanation of Gojo’s usage of Reversed Cursed Technique and furthers the battle between him and Sukuna.

In the previous chapter, Gojo persevered through Sukuna’s continuous attacks to gain enough time for his Cursed Technique to be healed. He used Simple Domain to ward off some of the attacks and later used Cursed Technique Reversal: Red on Sukuna. The attack blasted Sukuna directly into the shrine of his Domain, presumably destroying it.

Disclaimer: This article contains heavy spoilers from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 227.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 227 spoilers show Gojo and Sukuna using unknown techniques to bring their battles to the next level

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 227 begins with Kusakabe wondering how Gojo used his Reversed Cursed Technique to heal his Cursed technique. Yuta ventures that it is comparable to an engine getting overheated and then waiting to cool down, although he is unsure of the exact mechanism of the process that Gojo employed. Readers can infer that it would be similar to colder climates helping the engine cool down faster.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 227 spoilers then switch to the battle, where Sukuna has emerged relatively unscathed from the previous attack and has already reformed his Domain with a bigger scope. Gojo also unleashes his domain, but he reverses the Barrier conditions of the Domain’s inside and outside, making it stronger on the Outside. However, Sukuna is now able to hit Gojo with his punches while inside their domains.

It is revealed that Sukuna is simultaneously using Domain Amplification and Domain expansion. He has also turned off the Sure Hit technique to amplify his attacks from the outside. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 227 shows a glimpse of Kenjaku explaining that Gojo’s Infinity does not affect whoever is touching him, so Sukuna has made sure to keep contact with Gojo throughout. All of this leads to Gojo once again losing the Domain battle.

However, he remains fairly unaffected by Sukuna’s slashing techniques even after his Domain is destroyed. Kusakabe explains that Gojo is now employing the Falling Blossom Emotion, an Anti-Domain Technique that the three noble families of the Jujutsu World pass down in secret. Gojo had learned it when he was a child but did not have cause to employ it before now.

Gojo once again activates his Domain, spreading it out far enough to encompass all of Malevolent Shrine. Just as the spectators start commenting that making it bigger won’t make it stronger, Gjo pulls the Barrier inward, condensing the Domain and everything that was in it into a dense little ball.

Additional information

The editor’s comment for this issue states: “The density is increasing for the battle of the strongest.” According to the Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 227 spoilers, there will be no break next week. The chapter featured a colored double-spread and a cover for the Weekly Shonen Jump issue 31. This issue also featured the results of the 3rd popularity poll, with Megumi Fushiguro winning once more.

Be sure to keep up with more Jujutsu Kaisen anime updates and manga news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.

Poll : 0 votes