How Gojo seemingly defeated Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 226, explained

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 226 has given a massive twist to how the battle between Satoru Gojo and Ryomen Sukuma has been going. Before the publication of this chapter, most fans were concerned that the powerful sorcerer was close to dying. Now things have taken a turn, and it seems that Gojo has the upper hand in the confrontation, making things all the more interesting.

However, there is the question of how Gojo managed to take the lead in the battle and put Sukuna against the wall. Or is it bad writing on author Gege Akutami’s part?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 226.

Analyzing the battle between Gojo and Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 226

Recent chapters had shown Sukuna starting to take control of the battle because of his Domain Expansion that had no barriers, giving him a level of influence in the conflict that was unparalleled with others that can use this ability. This was shown through the way he made multiple slashes and cuts on Gojo, to the point that a panel of the latter getting a cut on the neck went viral on social media.

However, things turned in Gojo’s favor when he decided to get serious about this battle. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 226 showed him using his Reversed Cursed Technique to heal from his wounds, nullifying all the damage that Sukuna had caused. Then, when it seemed that the King of Curses had the sorcerer, the latter entangled the former with his legs and shot his Red technique.

As it was revealed in the chapter, this was all part of Gojo’s plan. He wanted Sukuna to use some of his Cursed Energy so he could be in a more vulnerable state, making him a much more comfortable target for his Red technique and blast him away. While that didn’t take down the King of Curses and wasn’t Gojo’s intention because he is in Megumi’s body, it shows that he can defeat Sukuna.

Satoru Gojo's virtues as a fighter

Satoru Gojo has always been hailed as the series’ strongest sorcerer. While he had proven his domination against weaker opponents, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 226 showed what he is made of when it matters. His battle with Sukuna, at least as of this writing, shows the full extent of his abilities and what he can do against one of the strongest characters and arguably the strongest antagonist in the series.

Part of Gojo’s biggest virtue as a fighter is his ability to think ahead, and it has been shown in the battle. While Sukuna is a master in his own craft, Gojo came prepared and had a backup plan for everything the former has thrown at him. But it’s not just strength from a physical perspective; it’s also about his mind and how he manages to be five steps ahead.

The juxtaposition of him being cut in his neck and then dominating Sukuna perfectly represents the type of fighter Gojo is and what he can do.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 226 has definitely raised the bar for this battle, and the hype is stronger than ever before. Satoru Gojo made a massive twist in this chapter, showing that the power difference between these two characters is not very wide. They are both masters at what they do, and everything is set for a spectacular conclusion.

