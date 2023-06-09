Gojo's VA shares insights about Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 as new illustrations emerge

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is coming out in July and Satoru Gojo’s voice actor, Yuichi Nakamura, recently gave some insights about the story. The interview was accompanied by new illustrations of Gojo and Geto for the upcoming season, who are the main characters in this story covering the former's past.

During the interview, Nakamura also highlighted something that he has mentioned in the past: he is not very fond of the character of Gojo, and asked fans why he is so popular among the anime community. He also talked about Gojo's role in this story and a little about his past and how it has shaped him.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2: Gojo's voice actor reveals his favorite character

Now that the second season of the series is right around the corner, Yuchi Nakamura, the voice actor for Satoru Gojo, has given some insights about the character and the season as a whole. This was in tandem with a few new illustrations of the characters for the new storyline.

Nakamura has often been vocal about his dislike for the character of Gojo, which is something that he shares with the author of the manga, Gege Akutami, stating that he doesn’t understand why a lot of people like him.

In fact, in the same interview, he also said that his favorite character in the series was Nanami, who is also Akutami’s favorite.

However, he also went out of his way to say that this season shows a lot more of Gojo’s backstory, his friendship with Geto, the different experiences that turned him into the person he is today, and a lot of the reasons why he does the things he does.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will focus on Gojo's past

Jujutsu Kaisen @JujutsuKaisen



Release date: July 6th



JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2 2nd TrailerRelease date: July 6th JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2 2nd Trailer❗️ Release date: July 6thhttps://t.co/QXqGUhlS6N

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is centered around the character of Satoru Gojo and his journey to where he is now in the first season. While Gojo in the present day is the most powerful sorcerer in the series, he was not always that way, and this storyline focuses on his past, who he was, his learning curves as a sorcerer, and his relationship with Suguru Geto.

This season is going to tell the story of how Suguru Geto fell into darkness, went insane, and Gojo had to be the one to take him down, exploring their friendship, the many different challenges and perspectives of the sorcerer society, and the moral conundrums that come with it.

In many ways, this season is going to develop a lot of the world-building in the series as a whole.

Poll : 0 votes