Jujutsu Kaisen releases new Gojo and Geto illustration weeks ahead of season 2 premiere

A new image of Gojo and Geto, the two protagonists of Jujutsu Kaisen, was released ahead of season 2 of the series. There is a lot of excitement surrounding the continuation of one of the most popular anime franchises in recent years with fans clamoring for any news. Season 2 will delve deeper into the past of one of the series' most iconic characters, Satoru Gojo.

This season will offer a lot to analyze, with numerous plot lines that are essential for the development of the story. The single illustration of Goto and Geto has generated a lot of hype for what’s to come.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen.

New illustration of Gojo and Geto for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

A new illustration of Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto was released before the premiere of the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen, which is set to kick off in July. This season has received a lot of buzz because it marks the return of a series that has had a significant impact on the anime community in recent years, notably in relation to Gojo, the charismatic and powerful character. As seen in the illustrations, both Geto and Gojo strike a stylish pose while wearing their school uniforms. This indicates that the story is set in the past, during Gojo's time in Jujutsu High.

These two characters are depicted in the artwork since they serve as the season's main protagonists and focal points. This story focuses on Gojo’s past, the events that made him the strongest sorcerer in the world, and his relationship with Geto, which sets in motion the events that turned the latter into a villain.

Many of the events in this arc have a major influence on the present day of the series, such as the motivation behind Gojo’s actions, Megumi’s past, the reasons why Kenjaku looks the way he does, and many different elements that have defined Jujutsu Kaisen as a whole.

The importance of Gojo in the series

Satoru Gojo is one of the most important characters in the series and the second season is going to explain a lot of key aspects that make him who he is. Since he is the most powerful sorcerer, he has had to take on a lot of responsibility. This has led him to grow dissatisfied with the Jujutsu hierarchy's higher-ups since he thinks they don't understand the ways of the modern world.

He is the one who eventually takes Geto's life, which is one of the most difficult decisions he has ever made because he was his best friend. This explains Gojo's development into a complex character, as evidenced by the manner he currently treats his students.

