Gege Akutami fills jujutsu Kaisen chapter 224 with Hunter x Hunter, YuYu Hakusho references

With the unofficial release of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 224 earlier this week, fans were able to see the continuation of Ryomen Sukuna and Satoru Gojo’s momentous fight. While fans were understandably focused on the fight and its outcome, many couldn’t help but notice the subtle references to mangaka Yoshihiro Togashi’s flagship series, Hunter x Hunter and YuYu Hakusho.

While Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 224 wasn’t necessarily laden with references to Hunter x Hunter and YuYu Hakusho, two key moments stood out to fans as clearly referential. Likewise, a third may have been done via Sukuna’s demeanor throughout the issue, although this is being discussed largely on niche forum sites rather than mainstream social media.

Nevertheless, it’s clear that Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 224 is emblematic of Akutami’s love for all things Yoshihiro Togashi. While this is far from the first time fans are learning of this love, it’s undoubtedly one of the most prominent displays of said passion in recent memory.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 224 emphasizes just how influential Togashi has been to Akutami’s series

While the start of the chapter is somewhat lacking in the aforementioned Togashi references, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 224 sees them become more prominent as the issue goes on. Most of the obvious references begin with Sukuna’s attempt to use his Dismantle Cursed Technique on Gojo.

In this scene, Gojo makes a finger gun to unleash his Cursed Technique on Gojo, grabbing his right elbow with his left hand to seemingly reinforce it. However, this also serves as a YuYu Hakusho reference, specifically to series protagonist Yusuke Urameshi. After becoming a Spirit Detective, Yusuke’s signature attack, the Spirit Gun, is fired using the same pose Sukuna makes when activating his Cursed Technique.

Ironically, Sukuna’s use of this Cursed Technique creates a situation in which yet another Togashi series reference comes up shortly thereafter in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 224. As Sukuna and Gojo fight through a falling building, fans see Gojo squat down, turn his body away from Sukuna, and put his right hand, which is balled up into a fist, into the palm of his left hand.

This is a reference to the signature attack of Hunter x Hunter protagonist Gon Freecs, who strikes essentially the same pose to use his Jajanken technique. The name references the Japanese phrase for the game “rock, paper, scissors,” with Gon’s actual attack being a massive strike based on the “rock” move in the game.

Predominantly on smaller, niche forum sites, fans are also pointing out how Gojo’s outfit in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 224 is similar to that of Gon and Killua Zoldyck’s during the Chimera Ant arc. Likewise, fans are also suggesting that Sukuna’s sadistically positive demeanor and smile could be a reference to Hisoka’s overall characterization throughout the Hunter x Hunter.

Final thoughts

Regardless of what is and isn’t a reference to Togashi’s body of works in the issue, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 224 is clearly representative of Akutami’s love for his colleague. With so many references coming at the onset of the series’ final fight, fans can likely expect many more to appear throughout.

