Jujutsu Kaisen fan animates Sukuna's Flame technique better than Mappa ever could

Jujutsu Kaisen is a series that has become a worldwide phenomenon, and while a lot of fans are constantly keeping up with the manga and looking forward to the second season of the anime adaptation by MAPPA, there are some who have taken matters into their own hands. One of them is Nick Graphics, who has made his own animation of Sukuna, the King of Curses.

In that regard, this creator has gone viral online with his fan animation of one of the most popular Jujutsu Kaisen characters out there and one of the character's best abilities, which is his Flame technique. This little animation sequence has resulted in generating even more excitement all over the world when it comes to the series as a whole, and the creator has received a lot of plaudits for it.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

How the Jujutsu Kaisen animation made by a fan differs from MAPPA's animation

A Twitter user named Nick Graphics recently posted a fan animation of Sukuna - the King of Curses and one of the main antagonists in Jujutsu Kaisen - doing the Flame technique, which is one of his signature moves in the manga. The creator of this animation decided to go with a more 3D style compared to the conventional methods of MAPPA Studios.

MAPPA’s approach to animation has sometimes been criticized for how uneven it can be depending on the series they are adapting, which is something that happened with the recent Hell’s Paradise anime adaptation. However, it has to be said that their work on Jujutsu Kaisen has been commendable. The action sequences of the first season have been rightfully filled with plaudits and have done justice to the manga.

There is no denying that the animation by this fan has also done a lot of justice to the source material and it shows the kind of quality and potential that the series has as a whole when translated to another medium, which is something that can prove to be very pivotal in the coming years, as there is still a lot more material that needs to be adapted.

The importance of Sukuna

Sukuna is one of the most important characters in Jujutsu Kaisen. He is the King of Curses, the demonic entities that the sorcerers in the series have to deal with, and he also spends the vast majority of the series inside the body of Yuji Itadori, the protagonist of the series. And while Sukuna aids him here and there, he is obviously meant to be one of the biggest threats in the story.

As the story progresses, there are periods where Sukuna’s character ends up on the backburner due to other threats that show up, but recent chapters in the manga have put him back in the forefront, taking over Megumi’s body and flipping the whole thing upside down. This coincided with Satoru Gojo, the most powerful sorcerer in the series, being set free from his prison, which prompted their confrontation.

Now, both characters are starting to face each other in a battle that has been hyped since the beginning of the series, and one that is very likely to determine the outcome of the story, which is something that the vast majority of people in the fandom are very eager to see.

