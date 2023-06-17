Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 226 editor’s comment raises controversy over Gojo’s new move

With the unofficial release of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 226, a vast majority of the series’ fans were excited to see Gojo survive Sukuna’s latest assault. Considering how overpowering Sukuna’s Dismantle technique and Malevolent Shrine Domain Expansion is, even Gojo stans were shaking in their boots over his fate.

Thankfully, the Six Eyes user survived because of an extremely shrewd and proficient use of Reverse Cursed Technique to restore his own Cursed Technique following a Domain Expansion. However, some fans are claiming that the events within Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 226 don’t make sense and that techniques within aren’t introduced prior to the chapter’s use of them.

Such sentiments are only buoyed by the editor’s note in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 226, which fans are interpreting as commentary on how baffling the chapter’s events are. Thankfully, some knowledgeable fans are stepping in to explain why this isn’t the case. Likewise, there’s an alternate interpretation of the editor’s note that could be commenting on something else.

Gojo’s survival in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 226 has fans debating applications of Reverse Cursed Technique

Myamura @king_jin_woo

"COMMON SENSE WON'T PREVAIL IN THE BATTLE OF THE STRONGEST" #JJK226 Editors Comment at the end:"COMMON SENSE WON'T PREVAIL IN THE BATTLE OF THE STRONGEST" #JJK226 Editors Comment at the end:"COMMON SENSE WON'T PREVAIL IN THE BATTLE OF THE STRONGEST"

As seen in the tweet from lead series leaker @king_jin_woo (Myamura), Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 226’s editor note is seemingly stirring up a hornet’s nest among fans. Many are taking it as commentary on the fact that Gojo’s application of Reverse Cursed Technique within the issue’s alleged events doesn’t make sense.

These fans are resolute in their claims, adding that every explanation they hear on the matter doesn’t satisfy the criticisms they lay forth. Conversely, many fans are stepping in to explain how Reverse Cursed Technique works and why its application in the issue makes sense. While the latter group is larger in number, the vocal minority certainly appears to be gaining more traction on social media.

Beelzebub @Beelzebub_BzD @LittleShockBoy @howlonginthebox He didn’t pull it out of his ass. This was hinted at in Ch 119 when they explained that Sukuna’s DE has an Open barrier. Plus Sukuna’s DE is more refined than Gojo’s, which is why he lost. Gojo explained to Yuji during his fight with Jogo that the more refined DE always wins. @LittleShockBoy @howlonginthebox He didn’t pull it out of his ass. This was hinted at in Ch 119 when they explained that Sukuna’s DE has an Open barrier. Plus Sukuna’s DE is more refined than Gojo’s, which is why he lost. Gojo explained to Yuji during his fight with Jogo that the more refined DE always wins.

Caio @Foreverheroics Gonna repeat that I still haven’t found a good argument for Gojo survival of this chapter that isn’t very ass pull or because he’s Gojo

Which is why if he does survive I hope Gege uses a smart way to do it Gonna repeat that I still haven’t found a good argument for Gojo survival of this chapter that isn’t very ass pull or because he’s Gojo Which is why if he does survive I hope Gege uses a smart way to do it

xirxe @qxirxe @hajazotembili @_Joxhan_ @king_jin_woo Dismantle, can be RCTed that's completely fair. Now read the ability description of cleave and tell me how it makes sense to RCT that? That's probably what the editors note is referring to aswell, it's a soft retcon @hajazotembili @_Joxhan_ @king_jin_woo Dismantle, can be RCTed that's completely fair. Now read the ability description of cleave and tell me how it makes sense to RCT that? That's probably what the editors note is referring to aswell, it's a soft retcon

It’s obvious that the events of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 226 has divided the fandom, and the editor’s comment seen above is only spurring things on. Fans who claim that the use of Reverse Cursed Technique doesn’t make sense remain steadfast in their belief, while those who feel otherwise have resorted to poking fun at the other group.

It’s an interesting situation that rarely pops up in the typically uniform echo chamber, i.e., the social media presence of the series’ fandom. At the very least, it’s clear that there are many different ways to interpret Gojo’s use of Reverse Cursed Technique in the latest chapter, with the editor’s note certainly not helping things.

✦ ✧𝖄𝖒𝖎𝖗 𝖙𝖍𝖊 𝕱𝖔𝖚𝖓𝖉𝖊𝖗✧ ✦ @AoT_Theories @Kaoru17_ Gojo can use Reverse Cursed Technique on himself to heal himself. Sukuna cut his whole body a few more times but each time Gojo healed himself. The last time he doesn't heal himself right away but uses RCT to restore his CT and attacks Sukuna with it and only then heals himself. @Kaoru17_ Gojo can use Reverse Cursed Technique on himself to heal himself. Sukuna cut his whole body a few more times but each time Gojo healed himself. The last time he doesn't heal himself right away but uses RCT to restore his CT and attacks Sukuna with it and only then heals himself. https://t.co/nrVPnKJUvC

TITAN @Titan_10K



Did we not see Reverse Cursed Techniques used this exact way by Gojo?



Why are y’all so shocked that Kenjaku was just reversing an Anti-Gravity CT to make the Gravity technique Yuki assumed was the Cursed Technique? @King_Jin_Woo3 Everyone calling this an ass pull…Did we not see Reverse Cursed Techniques used this exact way by Gojo?Why are y’all so shocked that Kenjaku was just reversing an Anti-Gravity CT to make the Gravity technique Yuki assumed was the Cursed Technique? @King_Jin_Woo3 Everyone calling this an ass pull…Did we not see Reverse Cursed Techniques used this exact way by Gojo?Why are y’all so shocked that Kenjaku was just reversing an Anti-Gravity CT to make the Gravity technique Yuki assumed was the Cursed Technique?

🥷🏾 @NikeTechRanger 🩸 🐾 🐾 @SuckaFreeNickxx Nawl dat was more on her physical kuz she needs two hands for it to work better… she ain’t use no domain twitter.com/niketechranger… Nawl dat was more on her physical kuz she needs two hands for it to work better… she ain’t use no domain twitter.com/niketechranger… Ah ok but same time Gojo always been the Asspull character lol twitter.com/suckafreenickx… Ah ok but same time Gojo always been the Asspull character lol twitter.com/suckafreenickx…

However, there may be an alternate interpretation of the Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 226’s editor’s note that fans are overlooking. Given its reference to common sense and its placement in the issue, it could be referencing how Gojo needs to abandon the common sense of pulling his punches against Megumi’s body.

This would especially make sense since the editor’s note appears immediately after Gojo lands a devastating attack on Sukuna. Unfortunately, not many people seem to be interpreting the editor’s note this way. Instead, such a commentary is being used to further the debate on the merits of Gojo’s use of Reverse Cursed Technique in the chapter.

Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

